Shreyas Iyer played a superlative knock for Mumbai in their ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Odisha scoring a scintillating double-ton at a strike rate of over 100. This comes as a huge confidence booster for Iyer, who was dropped from the India Test team after the England series.

Iyer has had a difficult few months in his career. Iyer was removed from the central contract list and the Test squad. The right-handed hitter had a dismal Duleep Trophy campaign as India D’s captain. He began the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season with a duck against Baroda.

To keep his place in the Test team’s middle order, the 29-year-old cricketer wanted to make a significant impression. Shreyas hit 142 runs off 190 deliveries in the first innings against Maharashtra. He maintained his batting form with another century against Odisha in the red-ball tournament.

Shreyas Iyer did not make the India A or India squads for the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, which begins on November 22 in Perth. Middle-order batsmen KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan, who failed to score against New Zealand, have been retained in the side.

Shreyas Iyer stakes claim on India team berth after scintillating 233 against Odisha

Shreyas Iyer has returned to the team after missing the Ranji Trophy match against Tripura. He scored his 15th first-class century during the match. Iyer scored a century in just 101 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes.

Shreyas Iyer made 233 in 228 balls with 24 fours and 9 sixes. He was ably helped by Siddesh Lad, who made 169 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi made 92, opening for Mumbai for the first time in place of Prithvi Shaw.

Shreyas had a spectacular Test debut against New Zealand in November 2021. He struck a century in his first innings, which was his lone Test century. Iyer fared well in subcontinental circumstances; nevertheless, he failed to score runs in swinging and seaming conditions in overseas Test matches.

Iyer’s hundreds have reignited his dreams of rejoining the Indian Test team. He was in the squad when England visited earlier this year, but a back condition following surgery forced him to rest.

“I am very keen for a comeback but (would try to) control the controllables. My job is to keep performing and keep participating as much as possible and also see that my body is in the best shape. So I’ll make the best decision possible according to that,” he had told The Indian Express earlier in October.

