Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan are reportedly going to stay with Gujarat Titans (GT) despite rumors that Shubman Gill was being wooed by several other franchises ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. Also, the Gujarat Titans retention list has been reportedly leaked on social media.

Surprisingly, according to the RevSportz report, Shubman Gill advised the Gujarat Titans to keep Rashid Khan as their first retention. This is because the batter wants to establish a good squad for the following league season, so he sacrificed being the top retention, which would have earned him more money.

Gill’s refusal to be the first retention comes as a surprise, given his status as the most well-known figure in Indian cricket. The right-hander is now the vice-captain of the Indian white-ball cricket team and is seen as the national team’s future.

Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan retained by GT

As per Sports Tak journalist Rahul Rawat, Gujarat Titans have also retained opener Sai Sudharsan, talented finisher Rahul Tewatia, and big-hitter Shahrukh Khan ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Retention:

– Shubman Gill

– Rashid Khan

– Sai Sudarshan

– Rahul Tewatia

– Shahrukh Khan #IPLRetention #IPL — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) October 29, 2024

According to rumors, Shubman Gill will continue to captain the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming league season. The youthful batter joined the team in 2022 as a draft pick and has since become a key member of the Indian Premier League squad.

Shubman Gill was named captain of the Gujarat Titans last year. This came after Hardik Pandya was traded to the Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder captained the team for two seasons, leading them to a title win in 2022 and reaching the final in 2023.

Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan to be retained at the same price slab by GT

Previously, it was reported that Shubman Gill had asked the GT franchise officials to retain Rashid Khan of Afghanistan as their first retention of INR 18 Cr. This meant that Shubman Gill would’ve gotten INR 14 Cr as the second retention.

However, this report has been debunked as Rawat of Sports Tak, has revealed that both Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan will be retained by GT for the same price, preferably INR 18 Cr each.

At least 3 teams – RCB, LSG, PBKS – were interested in Shubman Gill to lead their respective teams but that wont happen anymore.

Won’t be surprised if both Gill and Rashid are retained at the same amount, just as it happened the last time with Hardik and Rashid – 15cr each.… — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) October 29, 2024

Rashid Khan also joined Gujarat Titans in 2022 as one of the draft picks. Since then, he has been the backbone of the team in the bowling department. The leg-spinner has been consistently performing for the team and has taken 56 wickets for them in 45 matches with the best figures of 4/24.

