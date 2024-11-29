The speculation, going into the second of the five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, has been around if the top order batter of the Indian side, Shubman Gill, would be fit enough from his finger injury to be part of the day-night fixture at the Adelaide Oval. The touring side comes into the contest with full confidence after their 295-run victory during the series opener in Perth.

Shubman Gill has collected 1800 runs in the longest format of the game in 54 innings at an average of over 36 and a strike rate of more than 60 with the help of five centuries and seven half-centuries at the best score of 128 runs.

The Punjab-born has enjoyed the ongoing year with the help of over 800 runs in 19 innings at an average of 47.41 and a strike rate of 61.57 thanks to three centuries and as many half-centuries with the best score of an unbeaten 119-run knock.

Also Read: Harshit Rana Predicted To Play 80 Tests For India!! Tipped To Be Next Big Thing By Childhood Coach

Shubman Gill made his debut in the five-day format during the last 2020/21 series in Australia and showed his great skill of batting on the pace and bouncy surfaces. In the three Tests he has been played down under, the right-handed batter has collected 259 runs at an average of over 51 and a strike rate of more than 60, shouldering on two half-centuries with a best score of 91.

Abhishek Nayar addressed the fitness status of Shubman Gill before the warm-up contest

The 25-year-old looked in good touch during the five-Tests at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand, but he picked up the injury during the three-day match stimulation for the touring side at the WACA in Perth when he was trying to stop the boundary and injured his finger in the process.

The youngster missed the first game along with Rohit Sharma, the captain of the side, who took a paternity leave from the side due to the birth of his child. Both of them are expected to make comebacks on the side.

Shubman Gill was seen to not have the strap on the finger as he batted in the nets on the eve of their two-day day-night warm-up game against Prime Minister’s Australia XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The assistant coach of the side, Abhishek Nayar, expressed that the vice-captain of the side was monitored by the physio on November 29 before they took a call on the participation of the batter in the warm-up encounter.

“He is batting now. The evaluation will be done by our physio. I am not aware of his status. But, when batting, he looked very comfortable. He is batting indoors. We will assess whether he will play tomorrow’s match after the assessment.” The former Indian batter expressed while interacting at the press conference.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Ready To Play In Adelaide Test Against Australia? Video Shows Him Batting In Nets

He faced a few underarm fast bowlers before increasing the intensity of the training by facing the left-arm pacer, Yash Dayal, and the right-arm fast bowler, Akash Deep, in the nets. Shubman Gill batted along with Rohit, who is expected to open in the warm-up game.

The return of both these veterans will see KL Rahul, despite his classic knocks in Perth, getting pushed down the order at number six, as Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Paddikal are expected to make way for them. India is already 0-1 up in the series, thanks to their 294-run victory in the series opener. The win also pushed them to the top again in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.