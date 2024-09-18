From the retirement of the two veterans of Indian cricket from the shortest format of the game, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the speculation was of handing the young Shubman Gill the leadership of the T20I format for the national side, but the new head coach of the Blue Brigade, Gautam Gambhir, advocated off the role to Suryakumar Yadav.

For now, Rohit is the leader of the 50-over and longest format of the game, but at the age of 37, the future isn’t going to be long enough. Shubman Gill has already tasted the leadership abilities in IPL 2024 following the exit of Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans, besides being named as the vice-captain of the T20I and ODI side in Sri Lanka.

That could be a major hint towards the future decision of the selectors in appointing the new leader of the side. His role as the vice-captaincy came despite having the presence of veteran players like Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, which is the perfect indication for the future.

Suresh Raina predicts the future of Shubman Gill

The reports have also shed light on the Punjab-born potentially becoming the new captain of the red-ball format. However, the selectors didn’t name a vice-captain while announcing the squad for the opening game of the two-match series against Bangladesh.

The former World Cup-winning member of the Indian team, Suresh Raina, reckons that the national selectors are likely to name Shubman Gill as the future T20I leader of the national side, given he keeps on performing well in the IPL as a captain and guides his franchise to a title.

“Gill is vice-captain; it means someone is thinking about him. If he does well in the IPL and wins the trophy, he is the future (captaincy). He will be the next superstar.” The left-handed middle-order batter expressed at an event.

Meanwhile, at the end of the victorious campaign in the recent T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America, when the senior players were given rest, Shubman Gill was handed over the leadership duties to take care of the young side in Zimbabwe, which they went on to win with a 4-1 margin.

The Titans, however, had a tough time in the recent season of the IPL, as the champions of the 2022 season and the runners-up of the following edition had their worst season, finishing at the eighth position with just five wins in 14 games at a net run rate of -1.063.

When it comes to his performances with the bat, Shubman Gill has cracked the code pretty well in the ODIs with 2328 runs in 47 innings at an average of 58.20, celebrating 13 half-centuries and six centuries, while in T20Is, he has 578 runs at an average of over 30 and a strike rate of nearly 140.

The 25-year-old has struggled in Test matches, with 1492 runs in 46 innings at an average of 35.52 thanks to his four centuries and six half-centuries. He didn’t make an inspiring return to the red-ball format through the Duleep Trophy 2024, but these upcoming ten games will be crucial for him to retain his place in the five-day format. Raina, however, is excited to see the return of Rishabh Pant.

“He is looking very good. He scored a fifty in the Duleep Trophy. He has been keeping well. When you talk about a Test match, you play it session by session.” The veteran remarked. “Bangladesh has done well against Pakistan. They have got good spinners; it will be interesting to see how the Indians bat against them.”