The former left-handed batter of the Australian side, Simon Katich, was present in the radio commentary box when he saw the 19-year-old young debutant on the opening session of the fourth Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), ramped the premier Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, for a few boundaries and sixes.

Simon Katich was again present in the box when round two of this face-off took place in the second innings. That time, Bumrah asked so many questions to Konstas before squaring him up to break the off-stump of the right-handed batter from New South Wales (NSW) to show some aggression to the crowd.

“Look it’s tough, and there is always going to be hype when you have a 19-year-old making debut because he is in rare company at his age. What we saw from him in the first innings at the MCG was unbelievable courage, given the conditions he faced and the challenge of playing against arguably the best bowler in the series, Jasprit Bumrah.” The former Western Australian expressed during a recent interview with the PTI.

“Yes, he found a way to counter him with the ramp shot. It was unconventional, but we know that the game is being played differently now. In the second innings, Konstas saw that Test cricket was not going to be easy. The conditions always change, and you have to deal with Bumrah.” Simon Katich shaded light.

Simon Katich rates Jasprit Bumrah the best overseas pacer to travel down under

In the first innings, Sam drilled a brilliant knock of 60 runs in 65 balls as the lap scoop behind the square against Bumrah before a walk down the track over mid-wicket for another six highlighted the knock.

However, Simon Katich feels that Konstas, at the age of just 19, will learn more in the future as he gains experience. The veteran reckons that the aggressive of the youngster could help in finding the similarities of David Warner.

“Given he is only 19, no one expects him to be a finisher. He has lots to learn and gain experience, but he’s got potential and talent,” said the left-hander, who scored 10 Test hundreds for Australia, including a couple against India.” The 49-year-old explained in the interaction.

“There are certain aspects of temperament and gameplan, modern-age thinking, but in terms of style, he is a very different type of player than Warner as Konstas is much taller. He can run towards the bowler, down the track to put them off the length.” The former top-order batter who smashed 4188 runs in 56 Tests for Australia at 45.03 noted.

Going into the fifth and final Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the home side will have a few things to look at regarding their selection, as their all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh hadn’t been in good touch while Josh Hazlewood has been injured already.

“No doubt Marsh is under pressure because he isn’t bowling so much. Even after Josh Hazlewood got injured, he only bowled two overs on a day when Cummins and Starc had to share the workload. There were questions, he then missed out with the bat at MCG and hasn’t been able to fulfill the role with the ball. The selectors have a decision to make at the end of this Test.” Simon Katich addressed.

The veteran left-arm pacer of the side, Mitchell Starc, has displayed signs of injury in the game, while the former WA batter has given his view on the home side looking to use Spencer Johnson as a replacement for the bowler. He reckoned that they could also look at Jhye Richardson for the upcoming fixture.