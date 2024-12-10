The former opening batter for Australia, Simon Katich, has come up with a disappointed reaction to the incident between the Indian pacer, Mohammad Siraj, and the middle order batter of the home side, Travis Head, during the twilight session of the second day’s play of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Australia was taking the game and momentum away from the circle of the touring side. Head had already smashed his second Test century against India, which was his eighth overall. The left-handed batter whipped out the full delivery from Mohammad Siraj for another six as the hosts grabbed a lead of around 150 runs in the first innings.

But the Hyderabad-born followed it up with another full delivery and this time, found the base of Head’s middle stump. The pacer was quick enough to display his emotions as he gestured his hands towards the shed to the batter, who didn’t receive it lightly. The homeboy left the field with a 140-run knock in 141 deliveries with the help of 17 boundaries and four sixes.

Going into the press conference at the end of the day’s play, Head remarked that he said ‘well bowled’ to Mohammad Siraj after his dismissal, which the latter perhaps had taken in a wrong way. But he also narrated that some of the reactions to his dismissals, whether in Perth when Jasprit Bumrah showed his emotions, were a bit too much than expected.

Mohammad Siraj had a brain fade moment? Former opening batter highlights

However, on the afternoon of the third day’s play, the Indian fast bowler erased all the vacuum and accused Travis of lying. When the former came out to bat, Head was standing at the short-ball region, and both were seen to have a chat in between balls. In the end, the Adelaide-born claimed that they had left the incident behind and found it, as only a misunderstanding between them.

However, the former opener for Australia, Simon Katich, was not pleased with the behavior of Mohammad Siraj during the ‘brain fade’ moment. The veteran felt that there was no need for it as the batter deserved a better finish with the stunning knock, which ended up being the match-winning performance.

“It wasn’t a great look. It’s a shame that Siraj had a bit of a brain fade. There’s no need for that in the game. He would regret that Siraj. It was all spur of the moment, and when he got Mitchell Starc out not long after that he was pretty sheepish. It all happens in a split second, and it’s hard to control emotions sometimes when you’re upset with what’s just unfolded.” The former coach for Australia expressed this during a discussion on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

The former Western Australia opening batter also remarked that the history of the BGT has seen how the incident is expected to heat the series.

“His innings didn’t deserve to finish that way. I think Travis Head reacted to the gesture, and you can’t blame him for that, he was pretty upset with what was being directed his way. As soon as Travis Head got out, he played a match-winning knock, it should’ve been the opposite.” The 49-year-old noted.

“He should’ve gone over to him and pat him on the back and said, ‘Well played’. Hopefully, it doesn’t ignite the series, but I dare say, given the history of India vs Australia in recent times. It’s going to get heated in the next few tests because the series is on the line.” Simon Katich concluded.