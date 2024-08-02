In the last SL vs Ind ODI contest, which was part of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian team registered a huge 302-run victory in Mumbai, and the game displayed their powerful bowling performance in the format of the game. In the case of the overall head-to-head records of the two teams, the India team is well ahead with a 99-57 margin.

The middle overs (11-40) of this format of the game always provides the bowling side to handle the flow of the game in their method. The spinners always do the job of drying up the runs in this period, which helps them record a few wickets too.

The Sri Lankan team, going into the SL vs Ind ODI series, since the start of the 2023 year, has given away 5574 runs in the middle phase of the game, to pick up 183 wickets in 38 innings. That’s around five wickets per inning, which is quite impressive from their side.

The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and co. have done a great job with the ball using their variations quite beautifully. Akila Dhananjaya has been quite decent in this phase of the game, while Theekshana uses his pace to make it tough for the batters.

Sri Lanka, coming into the SL vs Ind series, has a bowling average of 30.46 and a strike rate of 33.01 in the middle overs of the game. They have been smashed for 440 boundaries and 107 sixes in this period, which is quite impressive for their side.

The Indian team, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, too was excellent and clinical in the middle overs of the game during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Generally, Mohammad Shami had been picking up the wickets mostly during that period, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja decreased the run-rate of the inning.

From the beginning of the year 2023, before the SL vs Ind series, the blue brigade has gone for 4242 runs in 34 innings, which has come at a bowling average of just over 25, and a strike rate of below 30. They also have picked up 169 wickets in 34 innings during the middle phase of the bowling.

They have been smashed for 353 boundaries and 98 sixes in this period of bowling. Because they have maintained wickets at regular intervals during the middle phase of the innings, their economy hardly remains on the higher side.

India has been blasted for an economy rate of 5.03, while the Sri Lankan side carries a 5.54 rate, and that means despite taking wickets, the batters throw their arms in scoring runs.

SL vs IND Head-to-Head Records in ODIs

Sri Lanka Info India 168 Matches Played 168 57 Won 99 99 Lost 57 11 No Result 11 411/8 Highest Score 414/7 50 Lowest Score 78

SL vs IND Head-to-Head Records in Colombo

In the last ODI game between these two sides in Colombo, the Indian team could score only 225 runs in 43.1 overs, as none of the batters could convert their starts to half-centuries, while Sri Lanka chased it down quite easily with three wickets in hand, thanks to the 109-run stand for the second wicket.

SL vs IND Last Five Encounters

In the last five ODI games between these two sides, India has been unbeaten with a 5-0 margin.

SL vs IND Standout Performers

Most runs for Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya (2899 runs)

Most runs for India: Sachin Tendulkar (3113 runs)

Most wickets for Sri Lanka: Muttiah Muralitharan (74 wickets)

Most wickets for India: Zaheer Khan (66 wickets)

