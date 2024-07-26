In the last SL vs Ind T20I contest, which was part of the 2023 series in India, the blue brigade registered a huge 91-run victory in Rajkot, where they displayed a wonderful performance with the bat in hand. In the case of the overall head-to-head records between these two sides, the Indian team is well ahead with a 19-9 margin.

The middle overs (07-15) of the shortest format of the game always offer the side a chance to dry up the runs of the batting side, with the help of their spin unit. If they also keep on picking up a few wickets in this period, then they can go on to eat the momentum of the opponents before the death overs too.

The Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka side has quite well in this phase of the game, having gone for 782 runs in 12 T20I innings, before the SL vs Ind T20I game since the start of 2024, at an average of around 21.14 and a strike rate of under 18, which is less than three overs. They also went on to collect 37 wickets in this period, which is again very good work by their bowlers.

The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga have been quite effective for Sri Lanka, as he keeps on taking wickets in the middle overs to never allow the batting side to go away with the momentum. Their economy rate of 7.30 is again a very good sign for their bowling department, as they have gone for just 45 boundaries and 26 sixes in this duration.

In the case of the Indian team, going into the SL vs Ind series from the start of the 2024 year, they have managed to give away 1012 runs in 16 innings in T20Is of the middle overs, at an average of under 19 and a strike rate of around 16. This means they generally tend to pick up a wicket in every three overs in the middle overs.

The economy rate of just over seven, along with their 55 wickets is superb work from their side. Under the new captain- Suryakaumar Yadav, they will look to show the same ruthlessness in the series, having been smashed for only 58 boundaries and 46 sixes in this period. This could be something they could think of developing in the future.

SL vs IND Head-to-Head Records in T20Is

Sri Lanka Info India 29 Matches Played 29 09 Won 19 19 Lost 09 01 No Result 01 215 Highest Score 260 82 Lowest Score 81

SL vs IND Head-to-Head Records in Pallekele

The last time India faced Sri Lanka was in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium; the year was 2012. Virat Kohli celebrated a 68-run knock in 48 balls to help the team put up a score of 155/3 in the first innings. The hosts couldn’t display a better show with the blade, as they were bundled out for just 116 during the chase. Ashok Dinda and Irfan Pathan shared seven wickets between them in the contest.

SL vs IND Last 5 Encounters

In the last games of the SL vs Ind fixture, the Indian team has a lead of 3-2 margin.

SL vs IND Standout Performers

Most runs for Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (430 runs)

Most runs for India: Rohit Sharma (411 runs)

Most wickets for Sri Lanka: Dushmantha Chameera (16 wickets)

Most wickets for India: Yuzvendra Chahal (23 wickets)

