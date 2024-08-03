SL vs IND: Live Streaming, Where To Watch The 2nd ODI In India? India Tour of Sri Lanka 2024

After only their second tied result in the history of One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the first of the three-match ongoing series, both the teams will have an opportunity to get the first lead going into the second SL vs Ind ODI game on August 04, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The home side wasn’t clinical with either the bat or the ball at the beginning of the respective innings but later used the conditions pretty well at the back end. They can go into the second game with the confidence that they gained with the tied result after coming back from behind the contest.

As much as the batting is vital in the first ten overs of the innings, the bowling with the new ball becomes quite important as they can put pressure on the opponents with early wickets, which in the end dries up the runs.

Since the beginning of the year 2023, going into the second ODI contest of the SL vs Ind series, the Indian team has done a pretty good job with the ball in hand during the powerplay overs. One of the reasons behind that has been how Mohammad Siraj bowled at the start of the innings.

The right-arm pacer has collected 24 wickets in 24 innings, the most during the specific periods, at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 24.75 and an economy of 4.61, with a four-wicket haul and a five-wicket haul, which is quite crazy as his best figures read 5/7. The other bowlers have done a terrific job also.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Reveals His Equation With Virat Kohli After Retirement

Arshdeep Singh bowled so well with the new ball during the first game of the series, along with Axar Patel, who too did the job of holding pretty well in the powerplay overs. That’s been the biggest reason why collectively India has been fabulous with the new ball, having recorded 70 wickets in 34 innings of the 50-over format going into the second SL vs Ind ODI game at a very decent economy rate.

In the case of the Sri Lanka team, the left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka is the second-highest wicket-taker of the session in the powerplay over, with the help of 22 wickets in 23 innings, at an average of 19.05 and a strike rate of 23.50 and an economy of below five. His injury has been a huge negative for them going into the ODI series.

The same has been the case with the other bowlers. Dushmantha Chameera has been injured of late, while the home side didn’t include Lahiru Kumara in the squad, who is the fifth-highest wicket-taker of the period in the last 18 months, with 16 scalps in 15 innings at an average of under 19 and a strike rate of 18.75 and an economy rate of under six.

Sri Lanka hasn’t done an impressive job in the powerplay, and that was quite visible during the first SL vs Ind ODI game of the ongoing series, as they conceded 71 runs in the first ten overs without any success.

SL vs IND: Live Streaming, Where To Watch The 2nd ODI In India? India Tour of Sri Lanka 2024

Where will the SL vs Ind 2nd ODI match begin?

The second of the three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will take place on August 04 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where to watch the SL vs Ind 2nd ODI match live on TV?

The Sony Sports Network will display the three-match ODI series of the two teams in Sri Lanka, as they have earned the rights for the series against the Island.

Where to watch the SL vs Ind 2nd ODI online in India?

Along with the Sony Sports Network channels on television, the Sony LIV app and the website too will show the ODI series in India.

Also Read: “F Ka Matlab Samajha”- Harbhajan Singh’s No Nonsense Reply To Pakistani Troll Over Security Issues In Country