After whitewashing Sri Lanka with a 3-0 margin in the T20I series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, the Indian team is set to take on the home side in the three-match ODI series. The SL vs Ind first ODI encounter will take place on August 02, 2024, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Under new captain Suryakumar Yadav, the young blue brigade did a great job in the shortest format of the game. Now, with the seniors making their return in the 50-over format, India looks to prepare themselves for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, before which they will get only a handful number of games for preparation.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the format, will return to the SL vs Ind ODI series, along with the world-class batter of the generation- Virat Kohli, as both will play their first ODI series since the end of last year’s 50-over World Cup at home, where they finished as the runners-up, after losing to Australia in the final of the event.

Shreyas Iyer wasn’t considered for a BCCI contract, for not being turned up to the domestic games, but has too made his mark back in the ODI team, along with KL Rahul, who was dropped from the T20I side and didn’t feature in the England Test series at home towards the beginning of the year.

Rishabh Pant will also be playing his very first game of the format in this SL vs Ind series, after making his comeback into the comparative game after one and a half years. Hardik Pandya has decided to take a break from the ODI series due to personal reasons, while the two-time champion side has also given a chance to the likes of Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, and Washington Sundar.

The pace-bowling department is almost sorted out with the likes of Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh. Khaleel Ahmed has returned to the format after a wait of five long years, while the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has got a maiden call-up in the series.

For the home side, they have named Charith Asalanka as their new captain for the SL vs Ind series, with Pathum Nissanka and Kushal Mendis being the stars of their batting unit. They have also gone with Avishka Fernando, who could open the innings.

The attention will be on the top all-rounders like Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, and young Dunith Wellalage, who made batting quite tough for the Indian team during the 2023 Asia Cup. Akila Dhananjaya has also found a place back in the ODI side along with Maheesh Theekshana.

The left-arm pacers Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana are expected to be the two pacers for the opening game of the SL vs Ind ODI series, with Asitha Fernando warming the benches. The absence of Dushmantha Chameera will be a huge miss for the host.

The Last Five Matches For SL vs IND

In the last five encounters for the SL vs Ind series in the ODI format, the Indian team is unbeaten with a 5-0 margin against the Sri Lankan side.

SL vs IND Teams:

Sri Lanka’s Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kushal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk.), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Mahesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.

India’s Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.