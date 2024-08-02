Sri Lanka had a very tough time in the three-match ODI series against India, as they failed in the first two games, and couldn’t hold their nerve in the last thriller. The SL vs Ind series, just like India, will provide another chance for the Sri Lanka side to showcase the talent of their young side.

The batters hardly get defensive these days even in the middle overs (11-40), as they keep on smashing the spinners and the fast bowlers to all parts of the ground to put the run rate on the higher side. The middle-order batters generally become the most vital members of the department.

Since the start of the last year 2023, Sri Lanka has shown their power in this period, having scored 5146 runs in 40 innings, at an average of nearly 35, while their strike rate of around 85 is another impressive part of the batting. The Island side, before the SL vs Ind series, has lost only 148 wickets in 40 innings, which is the biggest reason why they fire up the runs.

The team has smashed 454 boundaries and 77 sixes in this period. They could think of bringing development in the number of over-boundaries.

In the case of the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, since the start of the year 2023, before the SL vs Ind series, they have smacked 4961 runs in 34 innings, at an average of more than 45, besides having a strike rate of over 90. The blue brigade has lost only 110 wickets in this period, as the likes of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have done a terrific job with the bat in hand.

They have also nailed 413 boundaries and 108 sixes in this period. In this series, they could have a different middle order with the inclusion of Rishabh Pant.

SL vs IND: Playing 11- 1st ODI, India Tour of Sri Lanka 2024

The senior members of the Indian team have made their return to the side, as they will play their very first 50-over game since the ODI World Cup 2023.

India’s Playing 11:

Since the start of 2023, India’s opening batter Shubman Gill has managed to score 1503 ODI runs in just 29 innings, at an average of 63.36 and a strike rate of over 105, besides celebrating nine half-centuries and five centuries. Virat Kohli is the third-highest run-getter of the period, with 1377 runs in 24 innings, at an average of over 72, with a strike rate of around 100, besides recording eight fifties and six centuries.

Kuldeep Yadav, before the SL vs Ind series, is the second-highest wicket-taker of the period, with 51 scalps in 23 innings, at an average of 20.47, and a best of 5/25.

India’s Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka’s Playing 11:

Sri Lanka’s opening batter Pathum Nissanka has been top-notch since the beginning of 2023, going into the SL vs Ind series, as he is the highest run-scorer of the period, with 1648 runs in 35 innings, at an average of 53.16 and a strike rate of 95.65, as he has notched up nine fifties and five centuries.

In the bowling department, Wanindu Hasaranga has done a terrific job in the period for the side, picking up 45 wickets in 20 innings, at an average of under 19, and a strike rate of over 21, with a best figure of 7/19.

Sri Lanka’s Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kushal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk.), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.

The first SL vs Ind ODI game of the three-match series will be played on August 02, at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.