Sri Lanka is going into the second of the three-match ODI series against India with confidence, having come from behind the contest to end it as a tied result at the end. Rohit Sharma-led side, on the other end, would feel disappointed having not been able to grab the SL vs Ind game even from a powerful spot.

The last ten overs of the innings is the most vital period in both the batting and bowling, as the game could slip in any direction during this particular phase.

Coming into the SL vs Ind series of the 50-over format since the start of the year 2023, the Sri Lankan team had a very average record at the death, with a strike rate of nearly 110, having managed 1415 runs in 28 innings.

Virat Kohli is the third-highest run-getter of the period, with 271 runs in seven innings, at an average of 90.33 and a strike rate of over 160, which is quite impressive and shows the value for him to stay in the crease for a long time, as he has nailed two fifties in the ten overs itself. KL Rahul has enjoyed a strike rate of nearly 150 during this period.

In the case of the Sri Lankan side before the second SL vs Ind 50-over game, their captain Charith Asalanka is the sixth leading run-scorer of the period, with 250 runs in 10 innings, at an average of 41.67 and a strike rate of 152.44, but the reason behind their team’s collective struggle is no such contribution apart from Asalanka.

In the bowling department, Maheesh Theekshana has done a superb job with 11 scalps in 12 innings, at an average of 15.20, a strike rate of 116.20, and an economy rate of 5.63, which is nothing short of gold in that period.

For the Blue Brigade, before the second SL vs Ind game, Mohmmad Siraj, who has been part of this squad, has collected only nine wickets on 11 innings, at an average of 22.22 and an economy rate of 7.74, with 64 dots in 155 deliveries.

SL vs IND: Weather Report And Pitch Report- 2nd ODI, India Tour of Sri Lanka 2024

Regarding the weather during the second ODI game of the SL vs Ind, AccuWeather shows an amount of 4.6 mm of rain, with a cloud cover of 100%, as a couple of showers of rain are predicted. The afternoon temperature during the game is expected to be around 31°c.

There was hardly any dew during the first ODI in the evening, and in that case, the captain can look to bat first on a surface that is expected to get slow during the second innings.

SL vs IND Weather Forecast

SL vs IND Weather Forecast Temperature 31°c Weather Forecast Cloudy with a couple of showers Dew Point 25°c Humidity Level 76% Cloud 100%

SL vs IND Pitch Report

The average first innings total of this ground has been around 220-230 in the last five years. The score of 230 was depended quite beautifully by the Sri Lanka bowlers during the first SL vs Ind game of the series.

In the last ten years, out of the 38 ODI games at this venue, 17 times the teams have successfully defended their score at a win percentage of 44.7, while 19 times, at a 50% winning rate, the teams have chased down the score with success.

The Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka is the second-highest run-getter of this venue, with 656 runs at an ODI average of 46.86 and a strike rate of 89.01, with three half-centuries. Wanindu Hasaranga has done a perfect job with the ball, picking up 20 wickets in 11 innings at an economy rate of just over five.