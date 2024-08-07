SL vs IND: Weather Report And Pitch Report- 3rd ODI, India Tour of Sri Lanka 2024

The pitch for the first two SL vs Ind One-day Internationals has favored the spinners, with a dry and slow surface making it hard for the batters to score runs freely. It’s expected to remain the same for the third and final game of the series, making it important for the captain to win the toss and put runs on the board.

The last ten overs (41-50) decide the flow of the game, and in which direction it’s expected to turn at the eleventh hour. In this series, it has shown how a few runs at the backend could make it helpful for the team.

Sri Lanka, in the ongoing SL vs Ind ODI series, has managed to score 138 runs in 20 overs, at an average of 27.60, and a strike rate of 115, shouldering on 13 boundaries and four sixes, with a best score of 79 runs coming in the last ten overs.

In the same session, the Indian team notched up only 38 runs in 61 balls, at an average of 7.60 and a strike rate of 62.30, with a highest score of 34. They have also lost five wickets, besides hitting just one boundary and a couple of sixes in this phase of the game.

Since the middle half of the year 2023, going into the final SL vs Ind ODI game, the Rohit Sharma-led side has given away 780 runs in 17 innings, besides picking up 53 wickets. The bowling average of 15.49 has been decent, along with the strike rate of nearly 15. Their economy rate of 6.32 is the best among all the teams in this phase.

Their bowlers have been smacked for 61 boundaries and only 27 sixes in this period. But India will look to make improvements in the last ten overs, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka in the same timeline has been blasted away for 958 ODI runs in 21 innings, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 17.17, besides losing 46 wickets. The bowling in this period for the last ten overs hasn’t been required much, as the real damage had already been done in the middle overs.

They have been smashed for 64 boundaries and 34 sixes in this phase while having an economy of 7.28, which is quite higher in comparison with the other teams.

SL vs IND: Weather Report And Pitch Report- 3rd ODI, India Tour of Sri Lanka 2024

Regarding the weather for the third 50-over game of the SL vs Ind series, AccuWeather shows only a small amount of 1.7 mm of rain, with a cloud cover of 94%. The temperature is expected to be around 31°c, with the humidity level being around 75%.

The cloud cover has prevented dew from coming in the evening, which means the defending team has used its spinners quite well. The track looked ominous for the batters, especially against the old ball, which means that the team batting first is expected to have the edge on their end.

SL vs IND Weather Forecast

SL vs Ind Weather Forecast Temperature 31°c Weather Forecast Cloudy with a thunderstorm Dew Point 25°c Humidity Level 75% Cloud 94%

SL vs Ind Pitch Report

The average innings score at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo for the last few years has been around 225, with 20 times teams have been able to successfully defend their scores out of the 39 games.

The chinaman bowlers have an economy rate of nearly five in this ground, with the leg spinners going at an economy rate of just over five. The fast bowlers have been belted away for a rate of 5.5, while the medium pacers have been smashed around the park.

The wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis, before the SL vs Ind final ODI of 2024, is the highest run-getter at this ground with 842 runs in 20 innings, while Kuldeep Yadav is the third-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps in nine innings, at an average of 18.18 and an economy rate of 4.06.