Former Indian captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announced his wish to coach the Indian team on Monday. He also supported former batter Gautam Gambhir as a potential great coach for the Men in Blue.

The BCCI is currently interviewing candidates for the role of head coach, as Rahul Dravid’s tenure comes to an end in June after the T20 World Cup 2024.

Gambhir, a part of India’s winning World Cup team in 2011, spoke with students during an event held on Sunday at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi. A student questioned about the prospect of Gambhir coaching the Indian squad and using his ability to lead them to World Cup success.

Ganguly’s interest in the role, along with his support for Gambhir, adds to the ongoing discussions about the future leadership of the Indian cricket team.

“I would love to coach the Indian team. If he wants to do it, I think he will be a very good candidate. I have not answered this question, although a lot of people have asked me. But I have to answer you now. I would love to coach the Indian team. “There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well,” Ganguly told media.

Sourav Ganguly backs India and Rishabh Pant to do well in T20 World Cup 2024

Ganguly showed his support for wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Team India’s performance in the ICC T20 World Cup. He backed Pant and the team to perform well and win the competition.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The highly anticipated blockbuster game between India and Pakistan is set for June 9. Following this, India will meet tournament co-hosts the United States on June 12 and Canada on June 15 to conclude their Group A matches.

“He (Rishabh Pant) will play well. He is a good player. The World Cup has not yet started, India is playing its warm-up matches. On 5th June, they are playing their first game. They will do well, they are a good side,” said Ganguly.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

