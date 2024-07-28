Sri Lanka didn’t enjoy a healthy time in the last couple of months, having won only one game in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and watching their head coach Chris Silverwood stepping down from his position. In that crisis time, their former captain Sanath Jayasuriya took the reins of the side.

His first assignment is the ongoing three-match ODI and T20I series against the touring Indian team, after which they will travel to England for a three-match Test series. On return, they are expected to face New Zealand in a home series of red-ball format.

Sanath Jayasuriya believes that the current series against a powerful Indian side holds massive importance for the young players for both sides, as he looks to take the responsibility of the young Sri Lanka side on his shoulders.

Sanath Jayasuriya praises the work ethic of Yashasvi Jaiswal

The former Sri Lanka was one of the aggressive batters of his time, having collected nearly 7000 Test runs at a strike rate of 65.18 in 110 Tests, besides smashing more than 13000 runs in ODIs at an average of 32.36 by celebrating 28 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav’s Cheeky Reply For Gautam Gambhir Stuns The Press Box Before 1st T20I

He was asked on how the India series is expected to pan out, as the visitors are coming with a full-strength team, to which Sanath Jayasuriya showed confidence in his young players to do well in the series.

‘We know how good they (India) are. They are playing really well-in the IPL, in the T20 World Cup. If someone isn’t playing well, the other one is taking responsibility. We have a tough task in hand, but I am confident that our players can win the series.’ The former left-handed opening batter expressed during a recent interview with ‘Times of India’.

The Sri Lanka side has so much potential among their players, and despite that, they couldn’t do well in the last ODI World Cup in 2023 and during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

‘In the T20 World Cup, our batters were in good form, they were getting starts but weren’t able to convert the starts into big scores. There were some little things that we were missing.’ Sanath Jayasuriya remarked. ‘The players also know that. Batters need to fire and fire big to win a match. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.’

The Matara-born was asked to speak on the left-handed aggressive opening batter of the Indian team- Yashasvi Jaiswal to which he praised the hard work of the Mumbai-born.

‘Jaiswal is another great talent from India. He has the passion and the want to do well, and to do that he has been working very hard.’ Sanath Jayasuriya elaborated. ‘He has made sacrifices and is a dedicated kid, that’s why he is performing. I have heard about his work ethic, and that’s quite impressive.’

One of the star all-format bowlers of the current generation is Jasprit Bumrah, who won the ‘Player of the Series’ award in the last T20 World Cup 2024 too. The former all-rounder revealed how to counter the Ahmedabad-born pacer.

‘He is a unique bowler. We need to respect him and his skills. On his day, you’ll need to respect him, but then there are days when he is not up to the mark, it’s on those days you need to capitalize.’ The veteran observed during the conversation. ‘Bowlers like him are on top because they’ve clever thinking in what they want to execute.’

Also Read: Sri Lanka To Appoint Sanath Jayasuriya As New Head Coach

The India team has seen the changes recently with Gautam Gambhir taking the head-coach role, while Suryakumar Yadav becomes the new captain of the T20I format. Shubman Gill was also made the vice-captain of both limited-overs formats.

‘All these changes have been made thinking about the future. They (India) are backing their players and giving them opportunity with responsibility. That’s how progress is made.’ The 55-year-old Sanath Jayasuriya concluded his interaction.