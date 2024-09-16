Oshada Fernando made his Sri Lanka team return as the squad for the upcoming New Zealand Test series was announced by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on September 16, 2024.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand will play two Tests, starting on September 18 and the second Test starting on September 26. Both the Test matches will be played at the Galle International Stadium. These Tests are also part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 (WTC 2023-25).

New Zealand is third in the WTC 2025 standings with 62.50 PCT, while Sri Lanka is placed 5th in the standings with a PCT of 42.68.

Oshada Fernando replaced Nishan Madushka in the Sri Lanka Tests squad for the New Zealand series

Oshada Fernando has returned to Sri Lanka’s Test squad after an 18-month absence, but there is no room for opening batsman Nishan Madushka in the 16-man squad for this month’s two-Test series against New Zealand.

Madushka accumulated scores of 4, 0, 7, and 13 over the first two Tests before being dropped for the 3rd Test. Nisala Tharaka, a fast-bowling allrounder, and seamer Kasun Rajitha were both left out of the group that traveled to England.

Tharaka and Rajitha did not play a game in England, but the seamers who did, like Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Milan Rathnayake, were impressed with their fast bowling abilities.

Oshada’s return follows a strong performance with the A team, which is presently touring South Africa. Sri Lanka A won the first of two unofficial Tests in Kimberley, with the 32-year-old batsman striking 122 and 80 on his way to being named Player of the Match.

However, he might find it difficult to secure a spot in Sri Lanka XI, with Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis all likely to be first-choice picks.

Ramesh Mendis might come in at No. 8 to help both the batting and spin bowling departments. Sadeera Samarawickrama is also waiting in the wings.

Aside from that, main spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and two others – most likely two seamers or potentially an additional spinner in Jeffrey Vandersay – could be called in.

Sri Lanka Test squad against New Zealand

Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake

