The Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLCB) has named their 15-member squad for the upcoming edition of the Women’s Asia Cup T20, under the captaincy of their veteran member of the side, Chamari Athapaththu, while the experienced trio of Udeshaika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya and Anushka Sanjeewani have made their return to the squad.

All these three players were rested from the recent home series for Sri Lanka against the West Indies. Even though Imesha Dulani has retained her position on the side, Rashmika Sewwandi, who is yet to make her debut has made way, without any surprise.

The squad also has no room for the veteran spinner Oshadi Ranasinghe and the wicket-keeper batter of the side- Kaushini Nuthyangana. The former, who has been part of 66 WT20I games for Sri Lanka, picking up 58 wickets at an economy of under seven, made her return in the shortest format after a nine-month absence.

Sri Lanka captain to take charge of their batting

The squad of the Sri Lanka side is a good mix of both youth and experience, as the highly-rated bowler- Shashini Gimhani, the youngest member of the squad to be turning only 16 later this year, has been part of the side.

Even though her position in the team is yet to be confirmed, the 18-year-old Vishmi Gunarathne, who is going to be open with the national team’s captain, has cemented her place. The right-handed batter has smashed 597 runs in 36 WT20I innings, at an average of under 21 and a strike rate of just over 90.

Much of Sri Lanka’s batting will be shouldered on their captain- Chamari Athapaththu, who has vast experience of being in the shortest format of the game, for her 3022 WT20I runs in 132 innings, at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of around 110, with 10 half-centuries and a couple of centuries, with a best score of 113 runs.

The hosts of the tournament have gone with a spin-heavy attack. The all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari, seamer Kawya Kavindi, and the leg-spinner Sachini Nisansala are among those players who are yet to cross the 25-age mark, with the strong show from the latter in the West Indies series has helped her to retain her spot in the squad.

The veteran pairing of Inoshi Priyadarshani and Sugandika Kumari is always going to contribute a huge hand with the likes of Gimhani, Dilhari, and Nisanshala. Priyadarshani, the 37-year-old cricketer has picked up 30 wickets in 26 WT20I innings at an economy of under six, while Kumari has bagged 55 scalps in 75 innings at an economy of just over six.

In the case of the pace bowling options, the return of Prabodhani and Kulasuriya are going to make a strong partnership between them. The former has collected 74 WT20I wickets in 95 innings, at an economy of only 5.47, while her partner has gabbed 16 scalps in 31 innings at an economy of under seven.

Sri Lanka was the runners-up from the last season in 2022, where they lost to India in the final of the tournament. They will begin their tournament against Bangladesh Women on July 21, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. The final of the competition will take place on July 28, at the same ground.

Sri Lanka Squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2024

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana