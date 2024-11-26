The massive 295-run defeat for Australia, the biggest margin by runs at home against India, has shaken the confidence of the side after the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Despite bundling out India for 150 in the first innings of the game, their fragile batting line-up crumbled badly, gifting a 46-run lead to the visitors.

Australia hardly imagined such a feat in their opening game of the home summer, especially after the recent red-ball performances of the Blue Brigade, who was blown away for a 0-3 defeat at home against the New Zealand side. The tourists were down and out with the absence of their regular captain, Rohit Sharma, as Jasprit Bumrah was appointed to lead the side.

The only concern for the home side in the series opener was the lack of options they had as the opening partner of Usman Khawaja, who also was struggling with form in the longest format. The entire batting line-up of the Indian side was under pressure after their recent fragile performance, and they were set to take on the world-class attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon.

Australia found themselves 19/3 and 12/3 in both the innings, as their top order couldn’t contribute at all in the encounter. Jaiswal, who celebrated 161 runs in the second innings, put up an opening stand of 201 runs with KL Rahul, as both of them displayed great patience and stability in the middle.

Sourav Ganguly admits India’s challenge to breach incredible day-night Test record of Australia

Virat Kohli also roared back with his 30th Test century to eliminate the hosts from the contest, as Bumrah enjoyed eight wickets across two innings and now carried the second-lowest average after Sydney Barnes among those who have more than 150 Test scalps.

The former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly, has congratulated the team for the victory, which has regained the top position of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table. Ganguly isn’t surprised with the performance of the Bleu Brigade.

“There were media reports in Australia that ‘we will blow them away.’ Look who has blown them away in the first Test.” A happy and smiling Ganguly expressed the interaction with Star Sports from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he was present with the Delhi Capitals for the two-day mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

“Indian cricket has enormous talent, and this is for Australia; Pat (Cummins) well, otherwise, it’s going to be a long series for you.” The former opening batter warned the Aussies.

The Bengal-born also was satisfied with the performance of Jaiswal, Bumrah, and Kohli, besides liking the debutant all-rounder, Nitish Reddy, who smashed a crucial knock of 41 runs to carry the side over the 100-run mark in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 37 runs in the second innings.

“It’s great to see Bumrah, wow! Bumrah, Kohli, Yashasvi- a 22-year-old, first Test in Australia, superb! I liked the young boy from Hyderabad, Nitish (Kumar) Reddy. The seamers bowled well. They never looked out of place on a big occasion, big stage, playing for India.” Ganguly addressed this in the discussion.

The second game will be the day-night encounter with the pink ball, and Ganguly admitted the challenge for the Indian team.

“The next Test is important for me because, in day-night Tests, Australia has a great record in Adelaide. We, Indians, will have to get used to that pink ball. But it’s a long series, and I’ve got my fingers crossed for India winning the series.” Sourav Ganguly concluded.