Steve Smith announced his return to form in grand style as he struck a brilliant century against India in the ongoing Brisbane Test of the BGT 2024-25 Test series. This was his 33rd Test century and first after 18 innings.

Steve Smith also made history by scoring the most hundreds against India in all three formats of international cricket.

In Australia’s first innings, the hitter scored triple figures off 185 balls. Smith completed his century by hitting a boundary off Akash Deep, followed by a single. He received accolades from both the audience and his teammates for his accomplishment. He had received scores of 0, 17, and 2 in the previous two tests.

Smith made 101 runs and added 241 runs for the 4th wicket with Travis Head who made 152. The duo smashed 171 runs in 31 overs in the third session’s play as Indian bowlers had no answer to Smith and Head’s positive batting intent.

He was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, caught by Rohit Sharma in slips. Australia ended day 2 on 405/7 thanks to Smith and Head’s brilliant partnership.

Steve Smith becomes batter with most international hundreds vs India

Steve Smith surpassed Ricky Ponting in the record for the most centuries against India in international cricket. Smith has scored 15 centuries against India in all three formats. He has scored 3,701 runs at an average of 52.87. Ponting is in second place with 14 centuries, followed by Joe Root (13).

Player Team Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Steve Smith Australia 62 3701 52.87 15 12 Ricky Ponting Australia 89 4795 47.00 14 22 Joe Root England 59 3746 52.76 13 14 Viv Richards West Indies 59 2924 49.55 11 9 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 97 4287 44.19 11 23 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 103 3927 40.07 10 16 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 110 4563 42.25 10 25

Steve Smith is just behind Ricky Ponting in the list of Australian batters with the most Test centuries

Steve Smith eclipsed Steve Waugh for the most Test hundreds. Only Ricky Ponting (41) has more centuries than Smith in Australia. It is worth noting that this was Smith’s tenth Test century against India. The 35-year-old equaled Joe Root’s record for most Test hundreds against India.

Here is the List of Most Test Centuries by Batters:

Player Team Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Sachin Tendulkar India 200 15,921 53.78 51 68 Jacques Kallis South Africa/ICC 166 13,289 55.37 45 58 Ricky Ponting Australia 168 13,378 51.85 41 62 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 134 12,400 57.40 38 52 Joe Root England 152* 12,918 50.85 36 64 Rahul Dravid India/ICC 164 13,288 52.31 36 63 Younis Khan Pakistan 118 10,099 52.05 34 33 Sunil Gavaskar India 125 10,122 51.12 34 45 Brian Lara West Indies/ICC 131 11,953 52.88 34 48 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 149 11,814 49.84 34 50 Steve Smith Australia 112* 9,805 56.35 33 41 Alastair Cook England 161 12,472 45.35 33 57

