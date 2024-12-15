Steve Smith announced his return to form in grand style as he struck a brilliant century against India in the ongoing Brisbane Test of the BGT 2024-25 Test series. This was his 33rd Test century and first after 18 innings.
Steve Smith also made history by scoring the most hundreds against India in all three formats of international cricket.
In Australia’s first innings, the hitter scored triple figures off 185 balls. Smith completed his century by hitting a boundary off Akash Deep, followed by a single. He received accolades from both the audience and his teammates for his accomplishment. He had received scores of 0, 17, and 2 in the previous two tests.
Smith made 101 runs and added 241 runs for the 4th wicket with Travis Head who made 152. The duo smashed 171 runs in 31 overs in the third session’s play as Indian bowlers had no answer to Smith and Head’s positive batting intent.
He was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, caught by Rohit Sharma in slips. Australia ended day 2 on 405/7 thanks to Smith and Head’s brilliant partnership.
Steve Smith becomes batter with most international hundreds vs India
Steve Smith surpassed Ricky Ponting in the record for the most centuries against India in international cricket. Smith has scored 15 centuries against India in all three formats. He has scored 3,701 runs at an average of 52.87. Ponting is in second place with 14 centuries, followed by Joe Root (13).
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|62
|3701
|52.87
|15
|12
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|89
|4795
|47.00
|14
|22
|Joe Root
|England
|59
|3746
|52.76
|13
|14
|Viv Richards
|West Indies
|59
|2924
|49.55
|11
|9
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|97
|4287
|44.19
|11
|23
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|103
|3927
|40.07
|10
|16
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|110
|4563
|42.25
|10
|25
Steve Smith is just behind Ricky Ponting in the list of Australian batters with the most Test centuries
Steve Smith eclipsed Steve Waugh for the most Test hundreds. Only Ricky Ponting (41) has more centuries than Smith in Australia. It is worth noting that this was Smith’s tenth Test century against India. The 35-year-old equaled Joe Root’s record for most Test hundreds against India.
Here is the List of Most Test Centuries by Batters:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|200
|15,921
|53.78
|51
|68
|Jacques Kallis
|South Africa/ICC
|166
|13,289
|55.37
|45
|58
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|168
|13,378
|51.85
|41
|62
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|134
|12,400
|57.40
|38
|52
|Joe Root
|England
|152*
|12,918
|50.85
|36
|64
|Rahul Dravid
|India/ICC
|164
|13,288
|52.31
|36
|63
|Younis Khan
|Pakistan
|118
|10,099
|52.05
|34
|33
|Sunil Gavaskar
|India
|125
|10,122
|51.12
|34
|45
|Brian Lara
|West Indies/ICC
|131
|11,953
|52.88
|34
|48
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|149
|11,814
|49.84
|34
|50
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|112*
|9,805
|56.35
|33
|41
|Alastair Cook
|England
|161
|12,472
|45.35
|33
|57
