Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian batsman, has advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make significant changes to the cricket team following India’s recent defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gavaskar was disappointed with India’s loss and called for the end of star culture in Indian cricket, referring to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s dismal performances during the series.

India just lost the Test series 1-3 to Australia, and they were also eliminated from the World Test Championship Final. The Men in Blue had won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy four times in a row, but Australia eventually won it after ten years.

Need to end the star culture: Sunil Gavaskar’s dig at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Sunil Gavaskar spoke to India Today on the importance of the coming days and urged for an end to the celebrity culture in Indian cricket. Gavaskar also asked the players to be available for each series rather than resting.

“I think the next 8–10 days are crucial for Indian cricket to take a good, honest look at itself. Most importantly, the star culture has to end. Total commitment to Indian cricket is non-negotiable. Players must make themselves available every single time unless there’s a genuine medical emergency. If someone isn’t fully committed, they shouldn’t be considered for selection,” Gavaskar said.

The former India opener has issued a strong warning to the players, urging them to be available for every international assignment following the humbling setback to Australia lately.

“We don’t need players who are partly here and partly elsewhere. It’s time to stop pampering anyone. The recent results have been disappointing—we should have been in the World Test Championship final but didn’t make it,” he reckoned.

Gavaskar was taking a dig at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their ongoing poor performance in Test cricket. Kohli scored 190 runs in five Tests at an average of 23.75 while Rohit scored 31 runs in three Tests at a miserable average of 6.20.

Sunil Gavaskar asks BCCI to stop being admirers

Sunil Gavaskar urged the BCCI to take significant steps following India’s recent setback. He asked the board to ensure that the players prioritize their country first; otherwise, they would not be guaranteed a spot.

“The cricket board needs to stop acting like admirers and put their foot down. They must tell the players that Indian cricket comes first. It’s either a full commitment to Indian cricket or other priorities, you can’t have it both ways. If Indian cricket is your priority, only then should you be selected,” Gavaskar said.

The BCCI appears unlikely to impose any serious measures following India’s failure to qualify for the World Test Championship Final. Rohit Sharma has already stated that he is not retiring and plans to play shortly. India’s next Test series will be contested in June as part of their tour of England. It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make it to that tour.

