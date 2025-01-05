Since the regular Test captain of the Indian side, Rohit Sharma was ‘rested’ for the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), there was so much speculation if the veteran would drop the curtains down in his red-ball career, having failed with the bat and the captaincy in the last couple of months, starting from the home series against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma could manage just 91 runs in six innings at home against the Blackcaps at an average of just around 15, with one half-century that he made during the opening red-ball clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He missed the first Test of the series at the Optus Stadium in Perth before making an inclusion into the middle order of the batting department.

The Nagpur-born finished the previous year with the help of 619 runs in 26 innings at an average of 24.76 and a strike rate of 63.03 with the help of two centuries and as many as half-centuries with the best score of 131 runs.

Robin Uthappa suggests Rohit Sharma to keep on playing Test matches

The former wicket-keeper batter of the blue brigade, Robin Uthappa, felt that Rohit Sharma won’t be retiring from the longest format of the game, besides addressing that being dropped doesn’t confirm his end of the road. He also suggested that the T20 World Cup captain deserves a proper farewell from the side.

India has failed to qualify for the final of the third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25, but they will face England in an away five-match red-ball series. The former T20 World Cup-winning side member felt that Rohit Sharma should be in incredible form for that trip.

“People have [been] contemplating or speculating, ‘Will it be his last Test match? Will he not play Test cricket again?‘ In my opinion, I don’t think so. I think there are six months before the next Test series, Rohit will probably get a send-off there. He is a World Cup-winning captain.” The Karnataka-born expressed recently.

The Mumbai batter had a horrible time in the ongoing BGT 2024-25. He could smash only 31 runs in six innings at an average of 6.20 with the best score of 10. Whether in the middle order or at the opening position, none worked out for the experienced batter.

“With the intensities and the losses of this tournament, people are looking at it in a negative light. Yes, he has had a very lean year in Test cricket, but he has been a consistent performer in other formats of the game, and I think that legends of the game deserve a decent send-off.” Robin Uthappa added.

On the second day’s play of the fifth Test match, the Indian captain found himself in an interview with the broadcasters, Star Sports, the right-handed batter opened up about his absence from the playing eleven of the must-win fixture.

Rohit Sharma revealed that he wasn’t dropped from the side but stood down after his poor knock in the series. He also clarified that he hadn’t thought of retirement yet and would do whatever was good for the side.

“I stood down, that’s what I will say. Fifty words will be thrown around. The chat that I had with the coach and the selectors was simple – runs weren’t coming off my bat, I wasn’t in form, and it was a must-win match. I felt I had to inform the coach and the selectors, and this was my decision. They told me you know your game best.” Rohit Sharma concluded.