The former Indian captain and opening batter, Sunil Gavaskar, has been critical of the poor shot from the current opener of the side, Yashasvi Jaiswal, after his reckless shot was dismissed in the first innings of the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, against Mitchell Starc, the left-arm pacer.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a wonderful start in the five-match series with a superb 161-run knock at the Optus Stadium in Perth, where he put up a 200-run opening partnership with KL Rahul in the second innings. The contribution from the left-handed opener helped the visitors earn a vital 295-run victory to go 0-1 run in the series.

Since then, the journey hasn’t been smooth for the Mumbai batter, who was dismissed on the very first ball of the second day-night affair against Starc before getting another edge into the hands of the wicket-keeper against Scot Boland in the second innings.

With India conceding 445 in the first innings of their bowling to Australia, the onus was on their openers, especially Yashasvi Jaiswal, to extend the purple patch and take them to a good position with the bat, as the rain is anticipated to make a huge contribution to the outcome of the encounter.

The Uttar Pradesh-born, so far, in his 16 Tests, has collected 1592 runs at an average of 54.89 and a strike rate of around 68 with the help of four centuries and eight half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 124 runs.

“You can’t be looking to score 25 runs in the first over”- Sunil Gavaskar slams Yashasvi Jaiswal

The pressure was, however, on the younger to deliver. He flashed on the very first ball for a drive as the outside edge flew it to the gully region for a streaky boundary. The second ball was on the pads, and Yashasvi Jaiswal flicked it without much control into the hands of Mitchell Marsh at square leg.

Gavaskar was doing radio commentary for ABC Sports at that time, and his reaction was outlining the stunning impression of the shot from the opener, the entire dressing room, and the fans who woke up early in the morning to enjoy India’s batting.

“It’s not the best of shots. You are facing 445 runs. And I think, it’s important for you to get your eye in. It wasn’t even a half-volley, and you have tried to flick that ball away, and it’s a simple catch. Very good field placing, and very good captaincy by Pat Cummins, for sure. But that’s not the best of shorts that you expect from an opening batter, particularly when your opposition has got 445.” Gavaskar addressed on air.

The former opener also pointed out that Jaiswal needed to stay at the crease and bat through the first hour and make it easier for the other batters to follow.

“Your job now for that one hour was to try and stay at the crease. Yashasvi Jaiswal is very disappointing. He is gone for just four. It’s just all very well to be positive, but you have also got to be practical, and the ball is new.” The former right-handed opener was highlighted.

“It’s the first over. You can’t be looking to score 25 runs in the first over. It wasn’t even a half-volley, which I can understand. Sometimes you are not able to keep it along the ground, that I can understand.” Sunil Gavaskar rated.

For the third time in consecutive first innings, Mitchell Starc has dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal in almost the same manner. The latter will need to be careful for the last two games in MCG and SCG.