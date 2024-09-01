Even though India is going to start their home season with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh before facing New Zealand in another three-match series, all the eyes are on the upcoming blockbuster five-math Test series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, as former Indian opener, Sunil Gavaskar, revealed the new trick of India’s veteran off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin.

One of the biggest challenges for India in all those series over Australia, especially away from home, has been how they tackle Smith, the former captain of the opponent side who loves scoring against the Blue Brigade.

Most of these games have been about how mentally strong a team could prove to be, and Sunil Gavaskar has already given the first move. Under Virat Kohli, they won their very first red-ball series in that country during the 2018-19 season before repeating the same feat under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane during the 2020-21 Summer. Now, they have the chance to make it a hat-trick of victories.

Sunil Gavaskar picks this team as the winner of BGT 2024-25

Most of the former players and coaches have made their predictions for the winning team and the margin of victory during the BGT 2024-25. The former head coach of the Indian team, Ravi Shastri, the former captain of the Australia team, Ricky Ponting, and their retired pacer- Geoff Lawson- all have headed towards anticipating an exciting series.

It has been a decade since Australia won a Test series against India, which came in 2014 under the captaincy of Micheal Clarke. Despite winning the opening game of the four-match series against India at Adelaide and having seen the back of opponent captain Virat Kohli, the home side couldn’t grasp the momentum at all.

The former Indian opening batter of the Blue Brigade, Sunil Gavaskar, feels that most of the mind games before these series always come from the Australia team, and the Indian camp hasn’t been proportionate in that matter. Apart from Shastri, there is nobody at the moment who has put up a strong response yet.

“The five Test matches that India play (at home) before they go to Australia will be good for the mental tuning that is required for a tough tour like that.” Sunil Gavaskar penned down for his column on mid-day. “Already the mind games have begun with Australian players, both current and former, airing their views about what the result would be.”

The Mumbai-born also expresses that even though no one has made a clean-sweep sort of comment by Glenn McGrath, they have been suggesting that they would prevail, something which not many Indian players have done notably.

“While they (Australia) are not making Glenn McGrath-like statements of a clean-sweep they are still suggesting that Australia will prevail. Sadly, apart from Ravi Shastri, no other former or current player has seen to counter the mind games which the Aussies are so good at.” Sunil Gavaskar wrote.

Regarding Steve Smith, he mentioned that it would be vital for Ashwin to come up with a different sort of delivery to get out the best Australian batter of the current era. The NSW batter has smashed 2042 runs against the Indian team in 19 Test matches at an average of 65.87, his second-highest against any opponent, with nine centuries and five fifties.

On the other hand, Ashwin has picked up 114 wickets in 22 games, the joint most with England, and he could prove to be a huge weapon for Smith.

“Maybe Ravichandran Ashwin should start telling us about a special delivery that he is developing for Steve Smith, that is of course if he continues to open the batting and can survive Jasprit Bumrah.” Sunil Gavaskar concluded.

The opening game begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.