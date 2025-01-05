Sunil Gavaskar has launched a scathing attack on the Indian cricket team’s management following their devastating defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The renowned Indian cricketer has expressed his dissatisfaction with the team management’s strategy ahead of their Australia tour, questioning their decision to forego pre-tour practice matches.

India’s decade-long dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy came to an end on January 5 when they were defeated 3-1 by Australia in the five-match Test series.

This defeat not only awarded Australia the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but it also destroyed India’s chances of reaching a third straight World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The famous hitter has also slammed the Indian cricket team’s administration and players for rejecting cricket experts’ advice. With India suffering a humiliating 3-1 defeat to Australia, Gavaskar’s fury was palpable, and he took a sharp shot at the team for taking cricket commentators’ opinions for granted.

‘Humhe cricket thodi aati hai’- Sunil Gavaskar on Indian team management’s poor decisions

Sunil Gavaskar has openly criticized India, claiming that pundits like himself are only there to fill airtime, expressing their opinions for the sake of entertainment. The analyst also stated that they have no expertise in cricket, which is why the players and team management do not take them seriously.

Sunil Gavaskar bluntly remarked that Indian players never heed previous cricketers’ guidance since analysts like him only speak for television and money, and the outcome is in front of the entire world.

“What do we know about cricket? We don’t know anything about cricket. We just talk about it on television. It’s none of our business. And we’re fine. We just talk about it on television. Actually, there’s no point in listening to us. It’s fine; listen from one ear, remove from another.

Let it come. Let it go from the top. No problem. We just speak just for the sake of TV and get money; don’t listen to us; we’re nothing. Whatever I said, let it go from the top. No problem. Do you understand?”, Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

honestly speaking, if the trophy was named after me i'd have been pissed in a similar way Credits: disney+ hotstar pic.twitter.com/hZemQiUP2G — s (@_sectumsempra18) January 5, 2025

The Indian cricket team chose not to play any warm-up games before the five-match Test series, citing worries over player injury. They relied on intra-squad games for preparation, which appeared to be successful following their overwhelming victory in the first BGT 2024-25 Test in Perth.

However, the Indian cricket team’s decision was called into question after they were defeated by 10 wickets in the second Test against Australia, which followed a single practice game against Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI.

