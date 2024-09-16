The former Indian captain and opening batter, Sunil Gavaskar, has advised the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side not to take the touring Bangladesh side on a lighter note, especially after their 2-0 historic Test series victory in Pakistan, thanks to some of their fabulous batting and bowling performances.

However, India never faced some issues against the Tigers, as they enjoyed an 11-0 margin over the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side in the longest format of the game. They faced some batting declines against the quality spinners during the away series but were able to end it with a successful rate of 2-0.

Out of the eight series that both of these teams have played, only two have come in India, who have blown away the neighbors with incredible all-round performances. Despite all these, Sunil Gavaskar hopes to see comparative cricket in the two games in Chennai and Kanpur.

“They are primed to take on India”- Sunil Gavaskar

In the past, Bangladesh has a track record of surprising the Indian team and giving them tough challenges, especially in the white-ball formats. The first evidence of such aspect came during the 2007 ODI World Cup in the Caribbean and then the 2012 Asia Cup.

Also Read: Watch- Shaheen Afridi Left Seething As Saim Ayub Gets Life Due To Poor Slip Catching By Lions Team

Bangladesh was also able to get the getter of the Indian side at home in a bilateral ODI series just after the 2015 ODI World Cup before repeating the same feat in the recent 2022 series. They were also very close to registering the T20 World Cup win over MS Dhoni’s men during the 2016 season in Bengaluru.

They were so close to achieving their maiden Test win over India before Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin held their nerve to secure the victory of the Blue Brigade. Sunil Gavaskar admits that beating Pakistan in both the recent Test matches would provide much confidence among their players.

“By beating Pakistan in both the Test matches played in Pakistan, the Bangladesh team have shown that they are a force to reckon with. Even a couple of years back, when India toured Bangladesh, they were given a good fight by the Bangladeshis. Now, with the series win against Pakistan under their belt, they are primed to take on India too.” Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

The Mumbai-born also highlighted the presence of their talented players in all the departments, along with the veteran members of the side, which would help them not to get intimidated by their opponents.

In the first Rawalpindi Test, their former captain and wicket-keeper batter, Mushfiqur Rahim, smashed a 191-run knock and finished as the second-highest run-getter of the series with 216 runs in three innings. Litton Das showed aggression for his 194 runs in two innings at an average of over 90 and a strike rate of 63.39.

The off-spin all-rounder, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, was the leading wicket-taker of the two games with ten scalps at an average of 18.60, while Shakib has grown up in confidence, having enjoyed nine wickets for Surrey in a county game.

Also Read: ‘Dilli Abhi Door Hai”- Sunil Gavaskar Slams Michael Vaughan On ‘Joe Root Overtaking Sachin Tendulkar’ Comment

“They have some fine players in their ranks and some new promising players who no longer have the awe of the opposition that seemed to characterize their early forays into the international game.” Sunil Gavaskar penned down in his column. “Now, every team that plays them knows they can’t put their guard down as they could be knocked down as the Pakistanis found out. It will certainly be a series to look forward to.”

The first Test begins on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.