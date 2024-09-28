The last year was so controversial because of the prospect of the auction and retention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians, who removed their most successful captain of the league with five trophies, Rohit Sharma, before bringing Hardik Pandya back in the side and handing him the role.

The Indian all-rounder didn’t enjoy a great time either in the whole season as the fans of the Mumbai Indians didn’t receive the development in a good manner, and they finished with the wooden spoon in the last season of the tournament, having collected only four wins in 14 games at a net run-rate of -0.318.

Even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to publish the retention rules for the upcoming edition of the event, the reports have claimed, that most likely five players are going to be retained by their respective teams ahead of the forthcoming mega auction to retain the core of the teams.

Report reveals retention list of Mumbai Indians; No Rohit Sharma

The rules are expected to come in the next few days, but the reports have confirmed the players who are going to be retained the five-time champions. The news reporter from Revsportz, Rohit Juglan, has also confirmed an interesting name for the change of leadership in the Mumbai camp.

He has stated that Jasprit Bumrah, the premier pace bowler for any team in any format of the game, is going to be the first retention, for the team. The veteran pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker of the league for the franchise, with 168 scalps in 136 games at an average of under 23 and a strike rate of around three overs with an economy rate of 7.31.

He has also claimed that Suryakumar Yadav is not only going to be the second retention for the franchise but is set to replace the former vice-captain of the Indian team, Hardik Pandya, as the new captain of the Mumbai Indians for the next season. Sky has also been promoted to be the new captain of the Indian team in the shortest format of the game.

The veteran, who was reported to be going to the Kolkata Knight Riders for the next season, has stayed back, being the third-highest run-getter of the franchise in the league with 3033 runs in 98 games at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of nearly 150, with the help of 23 half-centuries and two hundreds at a best score of unbeaten 103 runs.

— रोहित जुगलान Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) September 27, 2024

That has given birth to the new speculations around Pandya and Rohit’s position in the side. The latter was one of the most vital members of the side, besides being the top run-getter of the Mumbai Indians, with 5731 runs in 221 games at an average of under 30 and a strike rate of over 130 with the help of 36 half-centuries and two centuries with a best score of unbeaten 109 runs.

There is no confirmation whether Hardik is going to be the third one, having come from the Gujarat Titans side, winning the 2022 trophy in their inaugural edition and then ending up as the runners-up in the following season.

Juglan also decided not to disclose the third name of the player, which means one of Hardik or Rohit will be out of the Mumbai Indians side ahead of the 2024 mega auction, which is expected to take place in the first week of December.