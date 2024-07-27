It was quite unexpected to see Suryakumar Yadav becoming the new T20I captain of the Indian cricket team, even after having veteran Hardik Pandya in the side, who had led the team in the recent past in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who stepped down from the shortest format after the end of Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Before this upcoming T20I series in Sri Lanka, Suryakumar Yadav led the blue brigade only twice- during the home T20I series against Australia and another in South Africa. Both times he did well under the leadership hat, but now he will have the job of leading the senior members of the team, with an eye on the upcoming 20-over ICC tournament in 2026.

The Mumbai-born captained the Mumbai Indians in a few games, besides leading the domestic team, but none of those carried the same pressure and expectation as the Indian team does.

‘It’s not a bad idea’- Former India coach on the appointment of Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri identified the key areas that Suryakumar Yadav would need to learn very quickly if he would look to flourish in his new role as the new T20I captain of the Indian team.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Gives 1st Reaction After Being Named India’s T20I Captain

While speaking in the latest episode of the ICC Review, the former India head coach suggested that the most difficult job for the Mumbai-born would be working out on the strengths and limitations of the specific bowlers of the team, besides setting different field placements for the individual.

‘One thing that he (Suryakumar Yadav) will have to learn from his side, is what are the strengths of his bowlers and what are the limitations. I never say a bowler has a weakness, I say a limitation and then there are strengths.’ The veteran expressed during the show. ‘And then focus on the right things and set fields accordingly. I think that’s what he will have to learn.’

When it comes to his performances with the bat in hand, Sky has delivered for the national side on most occasions, as he has smashed 2340 T20I runs in 65 innings, at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 167.74, with the help of 19 half-centuries and four hundreds, besides his best score of 117.

The former Mumbai spinner felt that Suryakumar could excel as the T20I captain of the Indian team, just like he had adapted to the different dynamics of the batting skills to the newly given role.

‘We know he is street smart. He is one of the best T20 players in the world at the moment.’ Shastri remarked during the interaction. ‘He is a match-winner on his own, walks into the team day in, day out in that format of the game on his own steam, so I think it’s not a bad idea at all.’

India will be playing eight T20I games in their home season, besides which they will face two more teams- Sri Lanka and South Africa for seven more T20I games, which should be enough for the Mumbai Indians player to realize the inner structure of captaincy in the shortest format of the game.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid Thought Of Suryakumar Yadav As India T20I Captain Before Gautam Gambhir- Paras Mhambrey

Shastri believed that because Sky had a familiar relationship with all these players, it would be easy for him to be in a great position to handle the team.

‘I think it’ll (leadership style) be much like his personality, the way he plays the game.’ The 62-year-old concluded. ‘He’ll be thinking very quickly and the fact that he knows all these players, even the senior players, I think he’ll be in a great position to handle the team.’

The opening game of the three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka begins on July 27, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.