Suryakumar Yadav has recovered from the thumb injury he sustained during the Buchi Babu Tournament and will feature in the upcoming round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 for the India C team.

Suryakumar Yadav received the injury while representing Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore. He damaged his right thumb while fielding a leg slide. He then underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Confirming his unavailability for the first-round fixture, the BCCI said in an official press release on September 4, “The BCCI Medical Team is continuing to assess his injury, and a further evaluation next week will determine his availability for the second round.”

Suryakumar Yadav, who is recovering match fitness, is expected to skipper the national squad in the three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh starting October 6.

According to multiple media reports, Suryakumar is scheduled to join Ruturaj Gaikwad’s India C side for their third and final match against Mayank Agarwal’s India A. The game will commence on Thursday, September 19, at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

Suryakumar Yadav, while traveling from Bengaluru to Anantapur in a car, posted a picture.

‘Next stop: Anantapur” he wrote on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav to captain India in Bangladesh T20Is; main Team India stars to miss series

Suryakumar Yadav’s return is timely for Team India, as he will be eligible for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh that follows the Duleep Trophy. The T20I series begins on October 6 in Gwalior, with subsequent matches slated for October 9 in Delhi and October 12 in Hyderabad. His expertise and form will be critical as India attempts to gain momentum ahead of this pivotal series.

Yadav’s return is timely for Team India, as he will be eligible for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh that follows the Duleep Trophy. The T20I series begins on October 6 in Gwalior, with subsequent matches slated for October 9 in Delhi and October 12 in Hyderabad. His expertise and form will be critical as India attempts to gain momentum ahead of this pivotal series.

In contrast, Shubman Gill will miss the T20I series against Bangladesh due to workload management. A BCCI source stated that Gill will recuperate as he prepares for the forthcoming Test series against New Zealand, which begins on October 16.

Along with Gill, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are resting to better manage their workloads.

Also Read: “Will We Ever See MS Dhoni Again?”- Yash Dayal Recalls Last League Game Of IPL 2024