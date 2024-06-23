T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs IND Playing XI Super 8 Match 51

The limelight of the Indian team, going into the 51st game of the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, against Australia on June 24, in the super eight stage if the tournament will be gaining a victory and confirming a spot in the semi-final of the competition. The Aus vs Ind clash will be played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Along with the bowling performances of the teams in the middle overs, it becomes quite important for them to show the same dominance with the bat in the same phase. That helps them in getting the right momentum in the game and allows them to go with the same intent in the death overs if they keep wickets in hand.

The Indian team, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, has been fabulous in this period, since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2022, before the Aus vs Ind encounter, managing 2227 T20I runs in 32 innings, which has come at an average of close to 40.

The strike rate of the team in this time is nearly 140, which is again another positive sign for them, and that’s because they keep wickets in hand, and don’t lose wickets at a cluster too in this period. The 2007 champions have lost 56 wickets in 32 innings of this duration, having powered 182 boundaries and 99 over boundaries in this duration.

Before the Aus vs Ind contest, since the last week of November 2022, in T20Is, Australia have been doing a great job with the bat in hand. In 19 innings, the Mitchell Marsh-led side has notched up 1453 runs at an average of 32.29. They have been going with the likes of Tim David, a specialist batter for them at number six for the exact reason.

The strike of the 2021 champions in this period is close to 150, which has been quite brilliant for the team, as they used the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis in very good shape in the duration to get the best results.

Before the Aus vs Ind encounter, they managed 111 boundaries and 84 sixes this time, which too again is a very positive sign for the team.

T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs IND Playing XI Super 8 Match 51

Virat Kohli’s form shouldn’t be a concern for the team, after his last performance against Bangladesh where he managed 37 runs and showed how good he could be at the opening position. With the way Shivam Dube has batted in the last game, it feels like Yashasvi Jaiswal won’t get a game in this tournament unless someone gets injured.

India’s Playing 11:

Rishabh Pant continues to show his good form as he has managed 152 runs in five innings during this T20 World Cup, before the Aus vs Ind game, at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 135.71, including a best of 42. Most of the Indian batters looked to keep going with their aggression from the start.

In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh is leading the chart for them with 12 wickets at an economy of just over seven, while Jasprit Bumrah has collected 10 wickets at an economy of only 3.42, before the Aus vs Ind fixture, in this T20 World Cup 2024.

India’s line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia’s Playing 11:

Travis Head is the highest run-getter for them in this competition, with 179 runs at a strike rate of 151.69, while the all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has been in fabulous touch, before the Aus vs Ind game, has gathered 167 runs in six innings at a strike rate of close to 170.

In the bowling department, Adam Zampa is the second-highest wicket-taker of the competition, with 13 scalps in six innings at an economy of just over six, and a best of 4/12 figures. Pat Cummins became the first bowler to pick two back-to-back hat-tricks in this format.

Australia’s line-up: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk.), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar.