T20 World Cup 2024: AFG vs IND Playing XI Super 8 Match 43

The focus of the Indian team in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, has shifted towards the ‘super eight’ stage of the competition, where they will face the Afghanistan team. The Afg vs Ind match 43 will take place on June 20, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

In the batting department of all the teams in the middle overs, the aim generally becomes to smash the bowlers hard from the first ball, to get the right momentum before the death overs of the innings. In short grounds, it becomes quite an obvious for the teams to keep on nailing those boundaries in this period.

Going into the Afg vs Ind contest, since the end of the last T20 World Cup in 2022, India have smashed 1985 T20I runs in 28 innings at an average of 42.23, which is quite outstanding, and most of these jobs have been done by the likes of Suryakumar Yadav.

The strike rate of 140.48 is too quite brilliant, and that shows how aggressive they become when it comes to playing the spinners. It won’t be an easy task to tackle the world-class spinners of Afghanistan in the middle overs, though. India have lost 47 wickets in 28 innings, which is around three in two innings, and that has too allowed them to keep the pace intact.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, before the Afg vs Ind contest, has smashed 163 sixes, and 88 over-boundaries, and that’s quite incredible, and the exact medicine the doctor has ordered in the modern T20 generation.

For Afghanistan, the work has been quite difficult. Their batters have smashed 1620 T20I runs in 27 innings of the middle overs, at an average of under 22. The strike of 111.11 shows they never get going with the big shots in this time, before the Afg vs Ind game.

The reason behind it is the number of wickets they have lost in the nine-over time.74 wickets have been picked up by the opponents which means they keep on losing wickets at this time, and that doesn’t allow them to keep on nailing the boundaries.

As a result, the Rashid Khan-led side has smashed only 103 boundaries in 27 innings during the middle overs before the Afg vs Ind clash, and around 59 sixes, and that’s around five fours, and two sixes on average, in this tournament.

T20 World Cup 2024: AFG vs IND Playing XI Super 8 Match 43

Virat Kohli has been going through a low patch of runs in this tournament, having collected only five T20I runs in three innings, and that too including their two games against the USA and Ireland. Can he come up with a better performance in this Afg vs Ind contest?

India’s Playing 11:

Rishabh Pant is the highest run-scorer for India in this T20 World Cup 2024, with 96 runs in three innings at an average of 48 and a strike rate of around 124.67, with a best of 42 scores, but it has been kept in mind, that the India team is coming into the Afg vs Ind contest on the back of their group games in New York, where batting hasn’t been an easy job.

Rohit Sharma has smashed 68 T20I runs in three innings at a strike rate of 123.63, as his role in the opening spot will be quite vital again. With the ball in hand, the left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been the joint leading wicket-taker for them with Hardik Pandya, as both have picked up seven wickets each. Pandya’s economy too is under six.

India’s line-up vs AFG: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Afghanistan’s Playing 11:

Their opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the highest run-getter of the tournament so far, with 167 T20I runs in four innings at an average of 41.75, a strike rate of 150.45, with a couple of fifties, and a best score of 80.

In the bowling section, before the Afg vs Ind contest, their left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi is the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of under seven and an economy of under six with a best of 5/9 bowling figure.

AFG’s line-up vs IND: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk.), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.