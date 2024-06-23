When it comes to the head-to-head records for the Aus vs Ind encounters in the history of the T20 World Cups, the latter is ahead with a 3-2 margin in the five games. When it comes to the bilateral games of this format, India will way ahead with a 19-11 winning margin.

When it comes to the batting in the powerplay (1-6), the Indian team has been doing a pretty good job against the new ball, by going for the big shots and setting a new template for the way the format should be played. In the case of the Australian side, the aggressive opening stand of Travis Head and David Warner is quite firing at the top.

In the first six overs, since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2022, before the Aus vs Ind clash, the Rohit Sharma-led side have managed 1460 T20I runs in 32 innings, which have come at an average of 26.07. The strike rate of the team in this period is around 127, which is quite decent, compared to how the modern generation of T20s are being played.

Before the Aus vs Ind fixture, the Indian team have lost 56 wickets in this duration, while having the highest powerplay score of 77 in the first six overs. The batters have nailed 164 boundaries and 68 sixes in this period so far, which is too again a very good prospect of the game.

When it comes to how the Australia team has been playing in the first powerplay of the game, since the final of the last T20 World Cup, before the Aus vs Ind face-off, they have collected 1096 T20I runs in 20 innings, which have come at an average of 35.35. The strike rate of the players is 152.65, which is second to none.

In those 20 innings, they have lost only 31 wickets, which just describes how powerful the team has been at the top, thanks to both Head and Warner. They too have a highest score of 77 in the first powerplay, which includes a flurry of boundaries. The mode of being carefree in this period has worked in their favor, collecting 138 fours and 52 sixes.

The Aus vs Ind game will produce another example of where both these sides stand in this format in the last super-eight game of the T20 World Cup 2024.

AUS vs IND Head-to-Head Records

In 31 T20I between them, India are ahead with a 19-11 margin, including one no-result affair.

AUS vs IND Teams:

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.

Aus Probable XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk.), Tim David, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa.

AUS vs IND Best Player Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Virat Kohli

The superstar of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has notched up 794 T20I runs in 21 innings against Australia, at an average of around 53, having a strike rate of around 143.8, with eight half-centuries, and a best score of 90.

Best Bowler Prediction: Adam Zampa

The Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa always finds himself in great touch against India, with his incredible bowling, having taken 12 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 27.06, and an economy of just over seven, and a best figure of 3/16.

AUS vs IND Match Winner Prediction:

Looking at the current form, both teams will give each other a close fight. However, looking at the current form, India could be a little ahead in the game.