It will be the 14th time India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the shortest format of the game, including the four occasions in the T20 World Cup, where India have been unbeaten. They are coming into the Ind vs Ban face-off, with a win over Afghanistan, while Bangladesh were handed a defeat to Australia.

What the middle overs (7-15) provide the teams is their strong zone of how dominating they have with the spin work. The main spinners generally tend to do the job of drying up the runs, besides picking up wickets which help the side in getting into a commanding position in the last phase of the game.

Since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2024, going into Ind vs Ban clash, the 2007 champions have given away 1997 T20I runs in 30 innings, at an average of 21.02. The bowling strike rate of under 17, means they generally tend to take wickets in each three overs in the phase.

The economy of the bowlers have been fabulous, as they have dried up the runs for a rate of 7.54, which generally depends on how brilliant the slow bowlers have been in that situation. They have also picked up 95 wickets in this period, which is quite magnificent in this generation of the format.

In the case of the Bangladesh side in the middle overs, before the Ind vs Ban face-off, they have leaked 1649 T20I runs in 29 innings, at an average of under 25, while a strike rate of 21.12 is again quite decent too.

The economy level of 6.89 is excellent and that mostly depends on how Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have bowled, using their slow off-cutter and variations to make the run-scoring quite tough for the opponents.

They have, however only 68 wickets in the bag, which is where they will look to make development going forward in the format. If they don’t keep on taking wickets, the economy level will anyway go up, and if they do break the partnerships regularly, then the opponents will never get the momentum they are after.

Bangladesh, before Ind vs Ban encounter, have been smashed for 102 fours and 71 sixes in this nine-overs in the middle phase of the innings, while on the other hand, India have been smacked for 108 fours and 100 over-boundaries, which is quite a good job by the bowlers.

IND vs BAN Head-to-Head Records

In four T20 World Cup games between these two sides, India have been unbeaten with a 4-0 margin.

IND vs BAN Last Encounter In T20Is

In the last T20 World Cup 2022 game between these two sides, India posted 184/6 in their 20-overs, thanks to Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 64-run knock beside KL Rahul’s 50 runs.

In reply, Litton Das almost his power for his 60-run knock, but once he was dismissed, the whole line-up of the Bangladesh side fell like a pack of cards, as they could manage only 145/6, gifting the opponents a 39-run win at the Adelaide Oval.

IND vs BAN Standout Performers

Most runs for India: Rohit Sharma (454 runs)

Most runs for Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman (236 runs)

Most wickets for India: Yuzvendra Chahal (9 wickets)

Most wickets for Bangladesh: Al-Amin Hossain (8 wickets)

Key Match-ups between India and Bangladesh