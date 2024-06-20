The former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal has offered his view to the India team on the selection of the bowling coach, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking ahead to bring new faces in the coaching position, after the current head-coach Rahul Dravid leaves his position, at the end of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

India have been doing pretty well in this competition, as they were unbeaten in the group stages of the tournament, on the back of their commanding victories over Ireland, Pakistan, and the United States of America, three of whom were blown away before the 2007 champions.

Now, with Dravid showing any interest in continuing as the head coach of the Indian team, the management and officials of the BCCI look ahead to bring a renowned personality for the honorable position with huge responsibilities.

‘Gambhir is the best option India has right now’- Kamran Akmal

The interviews for the position of the India men’s cricket team’s head coach have been done, as two names have come out of, thanks to various sources. The former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who helped the Kolkata Knight Riders to win their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title recently, with his mentorship, is ahead in the race.

He has also got a competitor in the form of experienced WV Raman, who has vast experience in the job, as he has not only taken care of the coaching seat of the Punjab franchise in the IPL or became the batting coach of the Knight Riders in the past, but he has also handled the India women’s cricket team between 2018 and 2021 to earn so much success.

At the moment, under the head coach Rahul Dravid, India has been blessed to get valuable lessons from their batting coach Vikram Rathour, while T Dilip is their fielding coach, along with Paras Mhambrey their bowling coach.

The skill of pacers in the last few years has grown so much, that India has been lucky enough to feature in foreign Test matches and take wickets with ease. Even though the basic work was done by Bharat Arun, the way of exposing and keep on helping them in the work was encouraged by Mhambrey.

But the former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal feels that the BCCI, for the moment has Gautam Gambhir as the best option for the head coach role.

‘Team India doesn’t need any foreign coaches. They have plenty of options and talent. After Dravid, no one can be the best and bigger than Gautam Gambhir.’ The former Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal expressed in a chat with the ‘Times of India’. ‘He was a big player and will become a great coach too. He is the best option India have right now.’

The right-handed batter also reflected on how cunning Gambhir has been and that would help them in securing wins from tough conditions. He also shared various things about their relationship, having played together for a long time.

‘Gambhir was with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They did really well under him. He became a mentor of KKR and they became champions. He is an amazing planner and has a brilliant cricketing mind. I have played a lot of cricket with him.’ Kamran Akmal elaborated. ‘We have been together for a long time. We played, had food, and had chats together. We are still good friends. We are still in touch.’

When asked about which options he would go for the bowling coach role, the veteran informed his wish.

‘He is the best man to coach Team India. He should be the head coach. India can go for Ashish Nehra or Zaheer Khan as bowling coach.’ Kamran Akmal added.

It’s expected that the BCCI will reveal the names of the coaches of the India men’s team, at the end of India’s campaign from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.