The focus for India, going into the 47th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, against Bangladesh on June 22, in the super eight stage will be to gain a victory and earn the semi-final spot in the competition. The Ind vs Ban encounter will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Along with bowling, the batting department too needs to take care of the spinners in the middle phase (7-15) of the innings, where they need to show a bit of aggression, besides not losing too many wickets, which would help them to gain the momentum and keep them in a strong position in the death overs.

Before Ind vs Ban contest, since the end of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, India have managed to score 2056 T20I runs in 29 innings, which has come at an average of 41.12, and that’s quite extra-ordinary, along with a strike rate of 140.15.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has also smashed 169 fours and 91 sixes in this period, where their standout performer in general has been Suryakumar Yadav. The team has lost 50 wickets in 29 innings in the nine-over phase of the format since the last ICC 20-over tournament.

For Bangladesh, they need to find power in these sorts of times. There shouldn’t be any strike rate less than at least 125-130, and a player with a specific role of nailing the boundaries, rather than looking for singles and doubles, could be the solution for them.

Before the Ind vs Ban contest, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side have drilled 1677 T20I runs in 28 innings, which has come at an average of 22.07, and a strike rate of 114.54, which is just unacceptable in this generation of the game.

They have also lost 64 wickets, which is due to the pressure of the run-scoring, as only 126 boundaries and 60 sixes have come off their blade in this period of the game.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN Playing XI Super 8 Match 47

Suryakumar has been a bright spot for India, going into Ind vs Ban super eight contest, as he is coming on the back of his ‘player of the match’ knock of 53 runs in 28 balls, with the help of five boundaries and three sixes, and his role will be so crucial going deep into the competition.

India’s Playing 11:

Sky is now India’s second-highest run-getter of the current tournament, before Ind vs Ban game, with 112 runs in four innings, at an average of under 40, and a strike rate of around 125. The wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is the top run-getter for the side, with 116 runs in four innings, at a strike rate of 131.81 where he has handled the pressure fabulously for the team.

Going into Ind vs Ban face-off, Jasprit Bumrah has picked up eight wickets in four innings, at an average of 6.50 and an economy of under four, while the left-arm seamer, Arshdeep Singh is the joint third-highest wicket-taker of the competition with 10 wickets in four games at an average of 11.10 and an economy of under seven.

Ind’s line-up vs Ban: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh’s Playing 11:

The aggressive batter Towhid Hridoy has been an exciting talent for India in this T20 World Cup 2024, with 135 runs in five innings, at an average of 27 and a strike rate of under 130. His ability to smash the spinners has been quite helpful for the team.

The fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been another bright aspect for the team, before the Ind vs Ban fixture as he has managed to pick up nine wickets in five innings, at an average of nine and an economy of just over five.

BAN’s line-up vs Ind: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk.), Najmul Hossain Shanton (c), Rishad Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.