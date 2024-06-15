It will be the first meeting of the Ind vs Can encounter as India and Canada have earned their respective fates for the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). India are coming on the back of their win over the US, while Canada failed to depend on 106 against Pakistan.

The middle overs (7-15) bowling is something that these associate nations do so well, given the variety of spin options they have in their armory. The medium-pacers also do the job so well as they keep on taking wickets using their variations, and that’s what helps them in the last phase of the game.

India have done really nicely in those nine overs before the Ind vs Can game, since the end of the last edition of the T20 World Cup 2024, as they picked up 93 T20I wickets in 30 innings, which have come after giving away 2014 runs, at an average of 21.66.

Most of the job has been done in the form of how Ravi Bishnoi has bowled because he was the man who has done the lion’s share of the job in this period. The strike rate of the bowling department is around for three overs, which means they would generally pick up three wickets in that phase, going into the Ind vs Can encounter.

They have also been smashed away for 113 boundaries and 100 sixes in this period, and particularly the latter is the one they need to make developments, besides having a decent economy rate of under eight, which has created pressure on them, and resulted in reaping the rewards.

In the case of the Canadian side, they have been quite incredible in this phase, as they have managed 31 T20I wickets, before the Ind vs Can clash, since the end of the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022, in Australia. They have leaked 767 T20I runs in 12 innings, as the bowling average of 24.74 has been pretty good.

The strike rate of 20.23 is quite decent too, as they have maintained a good economy of 7.34. The current captain of the Canada side, Saad Bin Zafar has been excellent with his spin bowling option too. Their bowlers have seen 42 boundaries and 39 sixes being nailed against them.

The number of sixes is something they may to address, given it’s a bit on the higher side, as they have managed to do well in an overall aspect of the game.

IND vs CAN Head-to-Head Records

That will be the first time these two teams will be meeting each other in this shortest format of the game.

IND vs CAN Last Encounters in T20Is

India is coming on the back of their victory over the USA, where they restricted the USA side to 110. The batting came under a little pressure as they lost a few early wickets. But Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube managed to carry them over the line with seven wickets in hand.

The Canadian side, on the other hand, struggled to put on 106 with the bat against Pakistan. They were in the game for most parts, but Mohammad Rizwan carried the 2009 champions over the line.

IND vs CAN Standout Performers

Most runs in this T20 WC 2024 for India: Rishabh Pant (96 runs)

Most runs in this T20 WC 2024 for Canada: Nicholas Kirton (101 runs)

Most wickets in this T20 WC 2024 for India: Hardik Pandya (7 wickets)

Most wickets in this T20 WC 2024 for Canada: Dillon Heyliger (5 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the Ind and Can Players