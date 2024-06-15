When it comes to the head-to-head records of Ind vs Can encounter in the shortest format of the game, this will be the very first time these two teams- India and Canada will meet each other, and that too in a T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). This will be the 33rd game of the competition.

When it comes to the batting department of the associate nations, they generally tend to struggle. And with so little infrastructure available for the development of their cricket, their batting against genuine fast bowlers becomes the toughest job. Someone they manage to do well in their bowling.

For India, there are no such issues, but they have struggled a little against the new ball in the powerplay (1-6) overs, and that’s mainly because of how they have found themselves on a tricky surface at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

When it comes to the powerplay batting before the Ind vs Can encounter, the inaugural champions of the tournament have done a very decent job with 1331 T20I runs, since the end of the last edition of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, at an average of 25.11 in 29 innings. These runs have come at a strike rate of 127.49, which has a scope for development.

151 boundaries have come off their blade in this phase, while 63 sixes have been belted by the India batters which have been quite good. But they may look to work a little bit on the strike rate part in the first six overs of their batting. They have also lost 53 wickets, which isn’t too much concerning for them too.

In the case of the Canada side, going into the Ind vs Can clash, they have nailed 440 T20I runs, playing in only 12 T20I innings, which have come at an average of 24.44, since the end of the last edition of the 20-over World Cup in 2022 in Australia. They haven’t lost many wickets (18) in this period, but the strike rate needs to be a little higher.

The 104.51 strike rate is a bit too much on the lower side and could come up a little bit. This is one of the reasons why they find themselves under so much pressure. The Canada side has smashed 57 fours, and only 12 sixes in the first six overs of the powerplay.

IND vs CAN Head-to-Head Records

This will be the very first meeting of these two sides in this format of the game.

IND vs CAN Teams:

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Can Probable XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk.), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.

IND vs CAN Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Virat Kohli

India’s superstar and a great technical batter of India cricket, Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in this T20 World Cup on the back of his poor show of just five runs in the three innings, which also included a first-ball duck against the USA. He could look to take his time and come hammering runs in this contest.

Best Bowler Prediction: Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has been in excellent tough in this competition, with his left-arm swing to pick up seven wickets in three innings so far at an economy of only 6.25, and coming fresh on the back of his magical figure of 4/9 against USA. He could come with another brilliant spell in this game against Canada.

IND vs CAN Match Winner Prediction

If the game goes on to happen despite the rain prediction, then India should come on top and finish the group stage with an unbeaten run.