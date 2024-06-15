The focus for the Indian team is on their next Ind vs Can game, which will be their last group game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be played on June 15, at the Central Broward Regional Park Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. India have already qualified for the ‘Super Eight’ while Canada have been knocked out of the competition.

In the case of the batting department of all the teams in the middle overs, from the seventh to the 15th over, the biggest role comes for the power hitters of the teams, who can whack the ball in big parts of the ground, and allow them to get a vital momentum in the game going into the death overs.

Before the Ind vs Can game, the Indian team, they have been brilliant with the bat in hand, as they managed to nail 2002 T20I runs in 29 innings at an average of 41.71, which is quite impressive in how they did in their business, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav have taken the charge of this period.

The records belong from the end of the last edition of the T20 World Cup 2024, where they have managed to come up with a strike rate of close to 140, which is fantastic. The inaugural champions have lost 48 wickets in this period in 29 innings, besides nailing 163 fours and 88 sixes.

If one has to be a little critical of the batting department of the middle overs of the Indian team, then the number of sixes could be developed by them going forward in this competition.

In the case of Canada’s batting from the seventh to the 15th over of the innings, they have been struggling a little, ahead of Ind vs Can contest, as they have put on only 726 T20I runs in 11 innings at an average of 22.

The strike rate of 122.22 is quite on the lower side, with the main reason being the number of wickets they have lost in his period. 33 wickets have fallen in just 11 innings means on average they have been watching the back of three players from their side.

The batters, before the Ind vs Can affair, had belted only 30 sixes in 99 overs in the middle phase of the game, while 46 boundaries have come off their blade.

The man in blue will put more pressure on the Canadian batters with excellent spin bowlers and pacers with the variations during the middle phase of the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs CAN Playing XI Match 33

The form of Virat Kohli going into this last group game has been a huge concern for the Indian team, as the batter has managed only five runs in three innings at an average of 1.67. India will look to get better results from him going into the ‘super eight’ stage of the competition.

India’s Playing 11:

Kohli is the highest run-getter of the tournament history with 1146 T20I runs in 28 innings, at an average of 67.41, and a strike rate of 130.52, with 14 fifties and one century. His only duck in the tournament, going into the Ind vs Can game, came in the previous game against the USA team.

Rohit Sharma is the second-highest run-scorer with 1031 T20I runs in 39 innings, at an average of 34.46, and a strike rate of 127.59, and he has looked in decent touch at the opening position for the Indian team.

Rishabh Pant will be a key member for them at number three, while with the bat, the onus is on Arshdeep Singh, who will aim to continue his good touch in the Ind vs Can face-off.

India’s line-up vs Can: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Canada’s Playing 11:

Aaron Johnson contributed pretty well for his 52-run knock, and he will look to come up with another decent batting performance. Nicholas Kirton could aim to smash the spinners too against India.

The captain Saad Bin Zafar will have a responsibility on his shoulders, in the Ind vs Can game, and he will face a mark in the game with his all-round performances.

Canada’s line-up vs Ind: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pragat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk.), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.