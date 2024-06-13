The former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has praised India’s bowlers for their impressive performances in the group games as they have been clinical in finding the right line and length in the three games against Ireland, Pakistan, and the United States of America, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

In their first game against the Ireland side, they bundled out the opposition under 100 runs in 16 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah ending with figures of 2/6 in his three overs, including a maiden.

Against Pakistan, to defend such a low score, it was vital for the bowlers to step up on such a vital occasion. Bumrah again displayed his class to end with 3/14 in four overs, as everyone else too chipped in with important scalps to earn a well-deserving six-run win.

In their recent game against the USA, their premier bowler didn’t get any wickets, but Arshdeep Singh showed his dominance with the ball, as he returned with figures of 4/9 in four overs, including the wicket of Shayan Jahangir on the very first ball of the game.

‘Now it’s no longer a pair, it’s become a pack’- Navjot Singh Sidhu

Along with both Bumrah and Arshdeep, the two other pacers Mohammad Siraj and Hardik Pandya too have come up with vital contributions in the tournament so far with the ball. The wicket of Fakhar Zaman by Pandya against Pakistan opened the channel for India’s win.

Even Siraj too has been sharp with his line and lengths in drying up the runs. In a discussion on Star Sports, the former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu was asked about the positives of India’s three wins in New York.

‘India’s batting has been winning us matches for such a long time. However, it’s the first time bowling has won India every match. The positive for me is that the Indian team is playing as a herd. The wolves will always hunt in packs.’ The former India player Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed to Star Sports at the end of the USA game. ‘Now it’s no longer a pair, it’s now become a pack. It’s a herd of five or six people and someone or the other raises his hand every time.’

The veteran noted that both Bumrah and Arshdeep Sing have made a formidable combination of pace bowling between them and have been helped by the other bowlers brilliantly.

‘We talk about Bumrah every time but Bumrah becomes doubly strong when Arshdeep bowls from the other end. Once Arshdeep took two wickets in the first over, they (USA) could never emerge from there.’ Navjot Singh Sudhu responded. ‘Bumrah alone and Arshdeep alone are nothing, it’s the combination of Hardik Pandya and then those two spinners.’

Going into the West Indies, for the super-eight stage, the surfaces will be batting friendly, and scores would be on the higher side, but the 60-year-old believes that India are ready for any challenge.

‘When you will go to the West Indies from here, the conditions will change and it will be the turn of the spinners.’ Navjot Singh Sidhu observed. ‘Then the four spinners you have will have to come to the forefront. I feel the situations will change but India have an answer for every situation.’

The Punjab-born feels that the captaincy of Rohit Sharma has been a huge bonus for the team who has carried them as a unit so far.

‘It’s a team that is emerging. Wins are never achieved without a cohesive unit. That’s the point that I want to take. It’s Team India that is performing to the epitome.’ The renowned commentator stated. ‘There is only one team that has dominated this pool (matches in New York). South Africa have done to an extent but they had very close matches. India – miles ahead.’

India’s last group game is against Canada on June 15, in Florida.