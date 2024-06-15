T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs CAN Weather Report And Pitch Report Match 33

India have a great all-round line-up in their team, which could easily come on top in any conditions during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Ahead of the Ind vs Can clash, the Indian team has already qualified for the ‘super eight’ stage of the tournament, while Canada has been knocked out of the ninth edition of the tournament.

When it comes to the death-over phase (16-20) in the shortest format of the game, the onus becomes on the team to score quickfire runs and pick up crucial wickets to earn vital momentum in the game.

In the case of the Indian team, they have managed to nail 1148 T20I runs in 35 innings, before the Ind vs Can clash, since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2024, at an average of 22.08, and a strike rate of 175.27, with a best of 103-runs coming in the last five overs.

The inaugural champions have also smashed 83 boundaries and 74 sixes in this period, besides losing 52 wickets in 25 innings.

In the case of the Canada side, they have managed to score 561 T20I runs in 19 innings at an average of 22.44, and a strike rate of 181.55, which is crazy, as they have drilled 39 boundaries and 36 over-boundaries in this period, besides losing only 25 wickets. In most of cases, the Canadian team ended with momentum in their batting.

In the case of the bowling department, the Indian team has picked up 69 T20I wickets in 27 innings, at a bowling average of 17.82, and a bowling economy of 9.02, which has been excellent given how freely the teams go hard towards the end overs.

Before the Ind vs Can affair, the bowlers had already smashed 77 boundaries, and 71 sixes in this duration, besides picking up 78 wickets in this death overs.

In the case of the Canadian side, they have picked up 28 T20I wickets in 11 innings at an average of 11.36, and an economy of 8.12, which has been phenomenal in never letting the batting side fly all the momentums, and huge scores at the end of 20 overs.

The Saad Bin Zafar-led side has also given away only 17 boundaries, and 18 sixes in this phase. Can they keep the same performance going in their last game of the tournament against India?

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs CAN Weather Report And Pitch Report Match 33

The morning temperature of Lauderhill, before the Ind vs Can game was around 28 degrees Celsius, but the main headache has been around the rain prediction. The 1.6 mm precipitation during the game isn’t a huge issue, but the question is whether the ground will fit after going through so much rain in the last week.

IND vs CAN Weather Forecast Temperature 25°c Weather Forecast Mostly cloudy, with thunderstorms Humidity Level 83% Cloud Cover 94%

IND vs CAN Pitch Report

Not many T20Is have been played on this ground, but in whatever data is available, the average first innings score in T20Is in Canada games has been around 180, with teams batting first have won eight of the 12 games, with three being the successful chases, while one result ended in no-result.

The Chainaman bowlers have enjoyed bowling in this ground, with an economy of under five, with the fast bowlers being belted away for an economy of nine, while the leg-spinners are smashed for an economy of around eight.

Quite interestingly, Rohit Sharma is the highest run-getter on this ground in T20Is, with 196 runs at a strike rate of 153.12, with a couple of half-centuries, while in the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh have picked up seven wickets in 11.1 overs, at an economy of under eight.