T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs ENG Live Streaming, Where To Watch Semi Final 2 In India?

The second semi-final of the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies, will see India and England lock horns on June 27, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The Ind vs Eng contest would find the finalist of the tournament, where India is going with an unbeaten run in the competition so far.

Just like batting was so hard in the powerplay (1-6) overs, at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York, the bowling was exactly that easier, and if the bowlers could hit one place constantly, then they would eventually get more assistance of the surface.

In the first six overs with the bat, in this period of the T20 World Cup 2024, before Ind vs Eng encounter, the former side has given away 221 T20I runs in six innings, with a bowling average of 22.10. The likes of Arshdeep Singh, who generally favors a little bit of swing of the surface are so successful in New York.

India’s bowling strike rate of 21.60 in the powerplay is quite decent, while they have leaked runs at a superb economy of only 6.14 in this duration, having picked up 10 wickets already, going into the Ind vs Eng encounter. The Rohit Sharma-led side has been smashed for 20 boundaries and nine sixes so far in the powerplay.

On the other hand, for the England side, all of the games have been in the Caribbean, where pitches were a bit flat at the start of the season, and run-scoring was quite easy before it got slowed down in the ‘super-eight’ stage of the tournament.

Before Ind vs Eng affair, the 2022 champions have given away 313 runs in six innings, at a bowling average of nearly 40, which is quite poor, despite getting back one of their pro bowlers- Jofra Archer, and having the expressive pace of Mark Wood in the side. The bowling strike rate of the side in this period is 27.

The England team has picked up only eight wickets in six innings of their bowling powerplay, where they have been smashed for runs at an economy of 8.69. Their bowlers have been smacked for 28 boundaries, and a huge number of 17 sixes in this period.

They need to bring developments in their game with the new ball in taking wickets, and if they don’t go on to do that in the second semifinal against India, then they have to be ready for either a huge run-chase or being under pressure while defending the total.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs ENG Live Streaming, Where To Watch Semi Final 2 In India?

When will the IND vs ENG Semi-Final 2 Begin?

The second semi-final of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, between India and England will be played on June 27, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Where to watch IND vs ENG Semi Final 2 live on TV?

The Disney Star grabbed the deal of displaying all the games of the ICC Tournaments till the 2026 T20 World Cup in India, and that means the second semifinal of the India and England game will be telecasted on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch IND vs ENG Semi-final 2 online in India?

The semi-final game of the 2024 T20 World Cup will be displayed on the Disney+ Hotstar in the online version in India.

