When it comes to the head-to-head records for Ind vs Eng contest in the shortest format of the game, the Indian team is just ahead with a 12-11 winning margin over England, while in T20 World Cups, both have a neck-to-neck fight over each other with a 2-2 winning margin, which shows the ruthlessness of both of teams.

When it comes to the batting in the powerplay (1-6), in this ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, since its start on June 02, the Indian team has traveled in two different conditions in New York and the Caribbean, where the former was so tough for batting, as the tracks were quite batting friendly, while in the West Indies, they could easily use the surface for run-scoring.

In this period, before the Ind vs Eng clash, the Indian team nailed 268 T20I runs in the six innings, with an average of 33.50, and a strike rate of 124.07. The onus of such starts has been mainly on their captain Rohit Sharma-who has led from the front with his aggressive mindset with the bat, without having the fear of getting dismissed.

The strike rate of the 2007 champions in this duration is 124.07, which is quite a decent one, keeping in mind that they played three games at the Nassau County Stadium, where run-scoring was the hardest job in the book. Virat Kohli hasn’t looked in his old touch, as moving into the Ind vs Eng affair, they have lost 10 wickets in the powerplay of the tournament so far, having smashed 42 boundaries and 19 over-boundaries.

In the case of the England team, the equation is a bit different, as going into Ind vs Eng encounter, the latter has been a bit of the Caribbean leg from their group stage, for which their batting record was expected to be quite good. The Jos Buttler-led side have managed 24 T20I runs in five innings at an average of close to 82, with a strike rate of over 150.

The 2022-champion side has been quite effective at the top, thanks to their opening duo captain Buttler and his Lancashire partner Phil Salt, both of whom come hard from the start. They have lost only three wickets in this time, having smashed a record 29 fours and nine sixes in this duration.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Records

In 23 T20Is being played between the India and England sides, the former is ahead by an inch with a 12-11 margin.

IND vs ENG Teams:

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.

Eng Probable XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk.), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Tropley.

IND vs ENG Best Player Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Jos Buttler

The England captain Jos Buttler could be the best batter of the game, as he has already managed 475 T20I runs in 18 innings against India, at an average of nearly 34, with a strike rate of 145.3, including four half-centuries, with a best score of 83.

Best Bowler Prediction: Jasprit Bumrah

The current best all-format bowler of world cricket, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to have a great outing in the semifinal, as he has been on song against England, with seven wickets in four innings, with an economy of 5.53, and an average of 10.

IND vs ENG Match Winner Prediction:

Looking at the current result, India could be a little ahead going into the Ind vs Eng game, with their consistency, but England can come up with a bang as did in the semifinal of the last T20 World Cup in 2022.