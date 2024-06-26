The focus of the Indian side, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, going into the second semi-final of the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, will be on England, and a win in that place will take them to their third final in the history of the tournament. The Ind vs Eng semifinal encounter will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The bowling performance in the middle phase of the innings offers the team full control of the opponent, going into the death phase, while in the case of the batting department, it comes down to how the generated power-hitters could smash the bowlers, especially the spinners in various parts of the ground.

Going into the Ind vs Eng clash, during this T20 World Cup 2024, Indi have managed to nail 390 runs in six innings, at an average of 24.38, and a strike rate of 126.62, which isn’t too bad. The onus for them has been on either Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya to show their aggression without any fear of failure in this period.

The 2007 champions have lost 16 wickets in six innings in this duration, having smashed 30 boundaries and 20 sixes, which has been a huge positive for the team.

England, under the captaincy of Jos Buttler, going into the Ind vs Eng encounter, has cracked 265 runs in four innings, during the middle phase with an average of close to 30, and a strike rate of 144.02. They have lost only nine wickets in this period, which always allows them to do well in the back end of the innings.

The defending champions have nailed 16 boundaries and 14 over-boundaries so far, before the Ind vs Eng clash, which is again a huge positive for them, thanks to Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs ENG Playing XI Semi Final 2

The form of Virat Kohli has still been a huge concern for the Indian team, as he has failed on almost every single occasion and has yet to fire in the powerplay, while his partner Rohit Sharma has displayed his aggressive mindset in the first six overs of the batting.

India’s Playing 11:

The India captain is the joint seventh-highest run-getter of the competition so far, as he has smashed 191 runs in six innings, at an average of 38.20, and a strike rate of close to 160, with a couple of half-centuries and a best score of 92 runs in 41 balls in their last a game against Australia, ahead of Ind vs Eng encounter.

The left-arm seamer of the team, Arshdeep Singh has picked up 15 wickets, being the second highest wicket-taker of the competition so far, in six innings, at an average of 11.86 and an economy of 7.41, and a best bowling figure of 4/9 and a strike rate of 9.60.

Jasprit Bumrah too has been excellent for them in this competition with 11 scalps, in six innings, at an average of 8.54, a strike rate of 12.54, and an economy of only 4.08.

India’s line-up vs Eng: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.

England’s Playing 11:

Before Ind vs Eng clash, the likes of Jos Butler and Phil Salt have been quite good for them, as the former is the joint seventh top run-getter of the tournament with 191 runs in six innings, at an average of 47.75 and a strike rate of 160. Salt too has managed 183 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 160.

Jofra Archer is the top wicket-taker for them with nine wickets in seven innings, at an average of 17.44 and an economy of 7.02.

England’s line-up vs Ind: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Reece Tropley.