T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs ENG Weather Report And Pitch Report Semi-Final 2

The way India have come out with aggression in the powerplay of the innings with the bat in hand, in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, has benefitted them in many ways to a great start. Can they keep on doing the same in the Ind vs Eng semi-final on June 27, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana?

The death phase of the game in the 16-20 over, always offers the team a chance to showcase their skill and talent with the bat, on how easily they could execute their plans and how much power do they have in the last few overs of the game.

India have smashed 204 runs, in this T20 World Cup 2024, in the last five overs of the innings, before the Ind vs Eng clash, in five innings, at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 131.01, as they have lost eight wickets in this period. They have also nailed 12 boundaries and 12 sixes in this period too.

England, on the other hand, before Ind vs Eng affair, smashed 126 runs in three innings during the death overs, at an average of 31.50, having seen the return of their three players, with a team strike rate of 168. They have drilled 12 boundaries and five over-boundaries in this period.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, on the other hand, has been nailed for 186 runs in this phase of the innings in five innings, at an average of 10 and an economy of only 6.48. The bowling strike rate of the side in this duration is around 9.26, while they have managed to pick up 19 wickets in this duration.

Moving ahead in the Ind vs Eng game, the defending side has been smashed for 167 T20I runs in four innings, at an average of 9.70 and an economy of close to 10, which has been a real concern for them in this phase of the game.

The India bowlers have been nailed for 11 boundaries and nine sixes in this period, while the England bowlers have been drilled for 14 boundaries and seven sixes in this time, before the Ind vs Eng contest.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs ENG Weather Report And Pitch Report Semi-Final 2

The current weather of the Ind vs Eng venue for the second semi-final, Guyana has been quite wet, as a morning temperature of 29°c is expected in the morning, with a cloud cover of 54%. The humidity will be quite high to 85%, with an amount of 1.9 mm being expected in the duration of the game.

IND vs ENG Weather Forecast Temperature 29°c Weather Forecast Partly sunny with a couple of showers Humidity Level 85% Cloud Cover 54%

IND vs ENG Pitch Report

The first innings T20I total at this ground before Ind vs Eng game is 146 this year, which was around 155 in the last year and 163 in the 2022 season.

In 9 T20Is at this ground, the teams batting second have won six games with a winning rate of 54.5, while a batting first side has a winning rate of 27.3. Two games have also ended with no results.

The leg-spinners had an economy of around six in this ground, before the Ind vs Eng game, while the off-spinners have enjoyed the bowling for an economy of 6.80, while the fast bowlers have been nailed for over seven only. The Chainman bowlers have gone for under eight economy at this ground.

England haven’t played in this ground since their game in the 2010 T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav has managed 84 runs in two T20I innings on this ground at a strike rate of nearly 180, with a best score of 83.