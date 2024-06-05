When it comes to the head-to-head between these two teams in Ind vs Ire, the Indian team is way ahead with a 7-0 winning margin over the Ireland side. In the last T20I between these two teams, rain had the last say, while before that, India got a comfortable 33-run victory at the Village in Dublin.

When it comes to the modern generation batting in the powerplay, i.e. the first six overs, it’s all about showing the muscles of the batters, and going bonkers from the very first over, to put the bowling team under pressure, and there is always a question mark of the powerplay intent on the India batters, who looked to play quite safe at the start.

Going into the Ind vs Ire face-off, India hasn’t been able to show the right aggression, since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2022. In this one-and-a-half-year period, the team has been part of 25 innings in the first six overs, where they have managed 900 runs at an average of 25.82, and a strike rate of just under 130.

Even with the likes of Rohit Sharma, young and aggressive Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Suryakumar Yadav, it’s quite surprising to see how India always, or most of the time, fails to get the fire at the start. However, they have lost 45 wickets in this period, which is around two scalps per game in the first six overs, and that hardly allows them to stay ahead in the clash.

Before Ind vs Ire encounter, the inaugural champions of the T20 World Cups have nailed 134 boundaries and 55 sixes in this period, which too needs to be attended, especially against the teams that have a huge batting powerhouse.

In the case of the Ireland team, they have featured in 25 innings since the end of the last T20 World Cup in the 2022 season, where they have smashed the exact 900 runs in the powerplay, at a down average of 20.58, and a struggling strike rate of 118.89, which is too quite poor.

Coming into this Ind vs Ire battle, the latter have whacked 141 boundaries in the first six overs, while 31 sixes have been nailed by the batters, besides seeing the back of 52 wickets in this duration. The Ireland captain Paul Stirling is the only bright aspect for them against the new ball.

IND vs IRE Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 08 India Won 07 Ireland Won 00 No Result 01 First Played June 09, 2009 Last Played August 23, 2023

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk.), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Benjamin White.

IND vs IRE Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Rohit Sharma

When it comes to batting against Ireland, India captain Rohit Sharma looks to be in a different touch, as he has smashed 149 T20I runs in three innings against this very opponent, at an average of 74.5, and a strike rate of 138, with a couple of half-centuries, and a best score of 97. On a tough surface in New York, Rohit will be the key for India to get a good start.

Best Bowler Prediction: Kuldeep Yadav

The Chainaman bowler, Kuldeep Yadav becomes so hard to handle for the Ireland side. Going into the Ind vs Ire affair, the bowler has picked up seven wickets in two innings at an economy of only 5.69, with the best bowling figure of 4/21.

IND vs IRE Match Winner Prediction

In the upcoming IND vs IRE game during the T20 World Cup 2024, India looks to be opening their competition with a comfortable victory.