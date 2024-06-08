The recent Ind vs Pakistan T20I game was during the last T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne, where Virat Kohli single-handedly took India over the line with his spectacular knock of unbeaten 82 runs, to carry them over the line with four wickets in hand. Can the fans expect another nail-biting thriller again in this edition?

When it comes to bowling in the middle overs (7-15), it becomes a huge responsibility on how the spinners would go in their business. If the batting side could nail a few big shots in that nine-over period, then they go in the last five overs with momentum, and that brings the option of going for wickets for the bowling team.

India have been quite good in the middle over the period. In 29 innings, the inaugural champions of the team have managed to pick up 91 wickets at an average of 21.64 and a strike rate of nearly 17, which is around three overs, and that means they pick up around three wickets in this duration.

What they do so well in this time, not giving them the batters the freedom and the chance to free their arms. The bowling side has been nailed for 97 over-boundaries in this period, which is something they perhaps look to develop a bit as they go along in the business end of the World Cup and during Ind vs Pak game.

The likes of Ravi Bishnoi have featured in most of the T20Is for India, since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2022, and he has been a pillar of the team, before getting dropped for his of late struggle coming from the IPL 2024.

The India team has also been drilled for 111 boundaries in this period, which is quite good, given they allow only around three fours in the nine overs from the seventh to the 15th over mark, before the Ind vs Pak clash.

The Pakistan side is quite decent too, as they have registered 67 T20I wickets in 24 innings in this period, at a bowling average of 25.73 and an economy of just under eight, which is particularly something they will look to keep an eye on and develop in Ind vs Pak game, where they will be up against the likes of Suryakumar Yadav or Shivam Dube or Hardik Pandya, who love to smack the spinners all around the park.

The Green Brigade have nailed 133 T20I boundaries and 67 sixes in this middle phase of the game, something which they will look to address in the tournament too.

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Records

India Info Pakistan 12 Matches Played 12 09 Won 03 03 Lost 09 00 No Result 00 192 Highest Score 182 85 Lowest Score 83

IND vs PAK Last Encounter in T20Is

The last encounter of the Ind vs Pak game in T20Is, was the biggest stage in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan were invited to bat first as they put on 159/8 in their 20 overs, thanks to fifties from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed. India were struggling early on, but Kohli’s 82* was enough to take them home on the last ball of the game.

In the last five encounters of the Ind vs Pak, the Indian team is leading with a close 3-2 margin.

IND vs Pak Standout Performers

Most runs for India: Virat Kohli (488 runs)

Most runs for Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (197 runs)

Most wickets for India: Hardik Pandya (11 wickets)

Most wickets for Pakistan: Umar Gul (11 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the India and Pakistan players