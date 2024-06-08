India have been blessed with a four terrific fast bowling attack during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and with the news of their leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s return. In the Ind vs Pak game on June 09, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York, it will be a battle between the two best pace-bowling sides.

When it comes to the death overs of the T20I, India have been quite brilliant in the batting department, as they have nailed 1170 T20I runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 182.24, which is phenomenal, as 86 boundaries have come of their blade in this period, while they have smacked 78 sixes to show their muscle power.

Pakistan have been decent in finishing the innings with the bat. In 22 innings, the Green Brigade have smashed 958 T20I runs at an average of 17.42 and a strike rate of 162.37, as they have bashed out 72 boundaries and 60 sixes in this period, which is something they need to work on a little bit before the Ind vs Pak clash.

When it comes to the bowling department, India have been blessed with some terrific bowling units. In 26 innings, the Indian side has picked up 68 T20I wickets at a bowling average of 17.16 and an economy of 10.26, which is where they have developed quite fantastically.

For the Pakistan side, since the end of the last T20 World Cup, going into Ind vs Pak encounters, the 2009 champions have grasped 51 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 17.31, and an economy of 11.02, which is something they will look to recover because this is the period, where the game generally drifts away from the hands of the teams.

Pakistan have been belted away 75 boundaries and 37 sixes in this period, which is again surprisingly good, but they need to focus more on taking those wickets. India on the other hand, have picked up 68 wickets, and have been belted away for 74 boundaries and 72 sixes, which has been a concerning area for them.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs PAK Weather Report And Pitch Report Match 19

The morning temperature of New York City during the Ind vs Pak game is expected to be around 23°c, with a precipitation of around 55%, and a cloud cover of 69%, as the humidity level is expected to be around 63%. The rain prediction will be a bonus for the captains to bowl first, who will anyway look to do the same.

IND vs PAK Pitch Report

The two games that have been played on this ground suggest that batters won’t enjoy the conditions, with the uneven bounce off the surface, which anyway will keep the bowlers in this Ind vs Pak contest for the whole scenario.

If it was Anrich Nortje’s 4/7 in four overs that wreaked havoc among the Sri Lanka camp during the first international game of the city, Jasprit Bumrah’s 2/6 in three overs was quite fantastic, and Rohit Sharma too batted brilliantly.

The spinners didn’t have much work to do, but the strong and scratchy outfield which hardly allowed the ball to roll over never allowed many boundaries to be scored in the ground.