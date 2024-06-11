The former India batter Ambati Rayudu feels that Pakistan are not playing sensible cricket, as they going into the Canada game on the back of two successive defeats against the United States of America and India, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan failed to display sensible batting against the USA in their first game of the campaign, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Even on a good surface, their team, especially the captain Babar Azam struggled to find the middle of the bat.

A few good overs from Mohammad Amir brought them back in the contest, but that was not enough as Haris Rauf damaged the good work in the last over.

‘The way Pakistan are playing currently; any team will come out on top against them.’- Ambati Rayudu

The former India batter, Ambati Rayudu, in a discussion with Star Sports, picked his winning side between the Green Brigade and the Canada team on June 11, at the Nassau County Stadium in New York.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Reveals He Had Tears Hearing About Rishabh Pant’s Accident While Presenting Him Best Fielder Medal

‘Definitely Canada, the way they (Pakistan) are playing, anyone will beat them.’ Ambati Rayudu expressed on Star Sports. ‘I am not insulting Pakistan cricket. However, the way they are playing currently, any team will come out on top against them.’

In order to get the ‘Super Eight’ tickets, the 2009 champions need to win both of their last game, which also includes one against the Ireland team.

The former India spinner, Piyush Chawla, however, feels that Pakistan should come out on top in their battle against the Canada team.

‘I will go with a little experience here because Pakistan have been playing international cricket for such a long time and Canada are extremely new. The scales are tilted towards Pakistan only.’ Piyush Chawla responded on Star Sports.

Mohammad Rizwan, one of the experienced batters of the Pakistan batting line-up has looked to be out of touch, as the case is with their captain Babar Azam, while Fakhar Zaman has gone through a hot and cold situation in the competition.

Young Usman Khan hasn’t found the situation easy, while Azam Khan is going through a horrible time.

Rayudu pointed out that the batting approach of the Pakistan side is not right and is the biggest concern for them in this competition, and also in the future.

‘Of course, I feel they have very little clarity in batting. They are neither playing attacking cricket nor do they have a balanced approach. They are just panicking.’ The veteran batter explained. ‘They are just searching for fours, sixes and singles. They are searching for everything.’

He also feels that in T20s, if the boundaries have been dried up, teams need to keep their attention on taking singles and doubles, and that’s the gameplan the Pakistan team is missing.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: “Everyone Is Quite Disheartened”- Azhar Mahmood On Pakistan Team Morale Ahead Of Canada Match

‘No batter is confidently able to stand there and say that if he plays 10 balls, he would hit one or two fours, or take two singles or two doubles. They don’t have a game plan at all.’ The Hyderabad-born expressed.

The Canadian bowling unit which has Jeremy Gordon and Dilon Heyliger could trouble the Pakistan batters, and Rayudu advocated towards the statement.

‘Absolutely, because both hit the pitch hard and bowl short. The Pakistani batters don’t have an answer against that length because they are neither playing the cut nor the pull and are unable to take singles either.’ The experienced batter elaborated. ‘Many times, the bat is not hitting the ball at all. So, I feel these tall fast bowlers can trouble them a lot.’