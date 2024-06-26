The bowling and how different bowlers have been used for various sections have been the main weapon and strong point of the Protea side, as in the SA vs AFG contest, they aim to get the better of the Afghanistan side in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, at the Brian Lara Stadium.

When it comes to the batting department in the death phases (16-20) of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, before the SA vs AFG game, the South Africa side has managed 207 runs in seven innings, at an average of 18.82, and a strike rate of 131.01, with 11 boundaries and as many as sixes.

The Afghanistan team has managed to get 188 runs in seven T20I innings at an average of 7.23, and a strike rate of 118.24, with the help of 11 boundaries and 12 sixes. Before the SA vs AFG contest, the Aiden Markram-led side had lost 11 wickets in the last five overs, while the latter saw the back of 26 wickets, which is a huge number.

In the bowling department during the death overs, the Protea side has given away 238 T20I runs in seven innings, at an average of 12.53, and a bowling strike rate of 10.79, with an economy rate of just under seven, as they have earned 19 wickets in this phase.

In the case of the bowling performance of the Afghanistan team, they have earned 17 wickets in the last five overs, in seven innings, at an average of 10.47, a strike rate of under nine, and an economy of 7.63. They have picked up 17 wickets in the last five overs.

Before the SA vs AFG contest, the Protea side was drilled for 18 boundaries and 10 sixes, while the Afghanistan side was smacked for 12 boundaries and 10 sixes.

T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs AFG Weather Report And Pitch Report Semi-Final 1

The evening weather for the SA vs AFG game for the venue- Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad shows that the temperature is expected to be around 33-degree Celsius. The humidity will be around 85% for the semi-final 1 with no drops of rainwater being predicted. The cloud cover is expected to be around 11%.

SA vs AFG Weather Forecast Temperature 33-degree Celsius. Weather Forecast Mainly Clear Humidity Level 85% Cloud Cover 11%

SA vs AFG Pitch Report:

The Brian Lara Stadium has been a hunting ground for the spinners, with the amount of help they have got on the dry and slow surfaces, where batting has been quite a tough job in this T20 World Cup. Afghanistan having played in this ground twice, is familiar with the conditions already, something which isn’t the case with Afghanistan.

In eight T20I games, four times each, the team has won in batting first or second. The highest total at this ground in T20Is is 267/3 by England, while the lowest is 40 by Uganda, before the SA vs AFG encounter.

The economy of the 20-over internationals in this ground has been 7.18m with an average score by batting first has been around 140. Fazalhaq Farooqi has three wickets in this ground with a figure of 3/16, and he is expected to come good with the new ball in hand.