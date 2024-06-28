T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs IND Weather Report And Pitch Report Final

The way the Indian team blew away the England team in the semifinal of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in Guyana, was a compressive victory, and they showed their dominance in the bowling and batting department. The SA vs Ind is expected to be a mouth-watering clash, given how both of them have been unbeaten in this competition so far and could come up with better results.

The death overs (16-20) are always the key for any team to finish well, either with the ball, where the aim is always to go for the big shots, to get the runs, whereas in the bowling department, the target becomes to use variations a bit and do everything possible to make the bowling hard for the batters towards the end.

In this T20 World Cup 2024, before the SA vs Ind game, the Aiden Markram-led Protea side has been quite fabulous with 19 wickets in seven innings, at an average of under 13, and a strike rate of under 11. This shows how clinical their pacers, led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been toward the endovers.

They have given away the runs at an economy of under seven, besides being drilled for 18 boundaries and 10 sixes, which is on average quite economical, in how the modern generation of T20s have worked out.

The Indian team has two of their best bowlers- as Jasprit Bumrah has found himself in a terrific rhythm in this T20 World Cup 2024, as India have been flying high, before the SA vs Ind contest, picking by 21 wickets in seven innings, at an average of under 10, and a strike rate of under eight.

The economy rate of the team is just over seven, and that again shows how good their side has been with their variations and change of pace bowling, to fox the batters in the death overs.

In the batting department, the line-up for the batting order for the South African side is quite big just like the Indian team. They have Tristan Stubbs coming at number six, while Marco Jansen for them bats at number seven and has all the skills to go for the big shots, regularly. India too has been blessed with the batting of Axar Patel, who has been the silent performer for the side.

T20 World Cup 2024: SA vs IND Weather Report And Pitch Report Final

AccuWeather suggests that the morning temperature in Barbados will be around 31°c, with a 3.0 mm amount of rain and a cloud cover of 99% meaning rain could be a factor during the SA vs Ind final of the World Cup. The humidity level is expected to be around 78%.

SA vs IND Weather Forecast Temperature 31°c Weather Forecast Cloudy and a couple of showers Humidity Level 78% Cloud cover 99%

SA vs IND Pitch Report

The Kensington Oval in Barbados has always been a good track for batting, with a fast outfield, unlike this season, where they have slowed the track as it was during the India and Afghanistan games. In 30 T20I games, teams batting first have won 19 times at a winning rate of around 60%.

This is mainly because the track gets slowed down towards the middle phase and the second half of the competition. The highest T20I score pf the ground- 224/5 belongs to WI against England, while the lowest of 89 belongs to Afghanistan.

The average economy of the Oval ground is under eight, while the average batting first score is 153. It will be interesting to see whether the captain goes for batting first, and looks to chase because of the rain prediction.