After an energetic victory in the last game of the teams and that too over Pakistan, both the United States of America (USA) and India are coming into the 25th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with their heads high. The USA vs Ind encounter, the third game for the respective sides, will take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York.

The United States are coming into this game with the hope of getting their first qualification to the ‘Super 8’ stage of the competition, as they handed Pakistan a ‘super-over’ defeat in their last game at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Coming into the tournament, there wasn’t much hope and expectation, especially from a country for whom the game is quite new, but the way America has held its nerve in crunch situations, in bossing the game has been quite exceptional. Before this USA vs Ind clash, the co-hosts have shown why teams can’t take them lightly in any situation of the game.

In their last face-off of the competition, winning the toss, their captain Monank Patel invited the ‘Men in Green’ to bat. The left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar was excellent with the new ball, as he kept on asking questions to the opening duo of Pakistan- Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam.

The former got out for a low individual score, but the captain stayed there, but couldn’t find his timing right, as the pressure was getting on the whole team. Shadab Khan, coming early, played a brilliant knock of 40 runs in 25 balls, but since his dismissal, the rest fell like a pack of cards, as they could reach 159 in their 20 overs.

The wicket-keeper batter and captain Monank had been in good touch before this USA vs Ind affair, as he celebrated his 50 runs in 38 balls, while Aaron Jones, for the second consecutive time in this tournament, remained unbeaten on 36 runs, but a few good overs from the opponent bowling carried the game to the super-over.

Mohammad Amir went for 18 runs in that six-ball over, while in chasing Pakistan couldn’t capitalize against the left-arm swing of Saurabh Netravalkar, who kept his calm for the entire over. The Mumbai-born will look forward to playing the USA vs Ind encounter, where he will play against some one the players with whom he has shared the dressing room in his U-19 days.

India too came in a huge confidence as they defended a low total of 120 runs on that surface. Rishabh Pant’s aggressive knock of 42 runs kept them at a good place of 89/3 in 11 overs, but suddenly they lost the plot and were bundled out for 119 with six balls to spare, as the Pakistan bowlers made a great comeback.

Mohammad Rizwan was taking the game away from India, when Jasprit Bumrah, who has won two ‘Player of the Match’ so far, before the USA vs Ind contest, came back to make a huge impact in the game, with figures of 3/17 in his four-overs. The six-run defeat for India means whoever wins this clash, will qualify for the ‘Super 8’ stage.

Last Five T20Is for USA vs IND

This will be the first time both these teams will take on each other in the shortest format of the game, for senior-level cricket.

USA vs IND Teams:

United States of America

USA Probable XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk.), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

India

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.